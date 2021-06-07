Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive innovation

What Could Be A Better Investment Right Now: Beyond Meat Vs Oatly?

07 Jun 2021, 10:35GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

As the latest plant-based food company to go public, many people might now be wondering if Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) is a good investment. We thought it might be a good idea to compare the two hottest names in the plant-based food market. So, which could be a better investment Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) or Oatly?

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

 

Bull and bear case for Beyond Meat

Over the past year, there has been a large increase in restaurants and fast-food chains adding Beyond Meat products to their menus. Dunkin, Del Taco, A&W, and TGI Fridays all feature at least one Beyond Meat product. With restrictions eased, foodservice revenue should now grow at pace. 

Beyond is currently moving full steam into China’s huge market. The company opened its first end-to-end manufacturing plant outside of the U.S. last quarter and it is looking to tap into the pork market. China eats twice as much pork as the EU and after an outbreak of swine flu last year disrupted the pork market, many people will be looking for an alternative. Beyond Meat has developed crunchy pork alternatives and ramen toppings to suit the Chinese market. 

Beyond Meat’s stock has climbed 40% in the last 2 weeks. Whilst this might seem good for investors right now, it is prudent to be wary of a corrective dip, particularly as this is the latest company to be caught up in the Reddit short-squeeze saga.

Beyond is now facing serious competition, such as Impossible Foods, Tyson Foods, and many other local alternatives. Beyond Meat did have a first-mover advantage, but this has rapidly dissipated over the last year.

Furthermore, Q1 revenue and profits missed targets, concerning investors. Q1 was supposed to be the quarter that showed Beyond’s strength after the pandemic restrictions eased. Yet, its earnings report saw retail sales jumping 28% year-over-year (YoY) whilst its foodservice revenue fell 26% (YoY). Now Q2 needs to show some promise on the foodservice side, or investors might start to get spooked. 

 

Bull and bear case for Oatly

Oatly has made a name for itself coming from the hipster coffee scene, straight into the mainstream refrigerator. It now sits as an increasingly popular product in the plant-based alternatives market. With its planet-conscious, health-conscious outlook, this stock is definitely one for the current era. 

In Sweden, where this company is headquartered, Oatly holds a whopping 72% of the market share for milk alternatives. In the U.S., it only holds 4% of the market. But oat milk is on the rise and as a market, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% from 2020-27. In 2020, the global oat milk market was valued at $3.7 billion. 

Furthermore, in 20 countries worldwide, the company sold $421.4 million worth of products throughout 2020. This is an increase of 106% from 2019. Its products are available in 7,500 shops and more than 10,000 cafes across the U.S.

Oatly’s shareholders include celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, and Natalie Portman, as well as former Starbucks CEO, Howard Schultz. 

Yet, despite all this, the company is currently operating at a loss, with its total loss for 2020 coming in at $60.4 million which is almost a 70% increase from the year before. 

Despite Oatly’s success, the company is still operating at a loss. Its total loss for 2020 stands at $60.4 million, just about doubling the $35.6 million loss of 2019. In the filing, the company says it believes it can become profitable as it increases its production capacity and continues to expand globally.

Furthermore, big retailers such as Walmart will force the price of its milk down whilst the proliferation of the Oatly brand will have to fight off competition from long-established alternatives such as Califa Farms and Alpro, whilst also competing against new, and local brands; as is the case with Beyond Meat right now.

 

So, which is the better investment? 

Both stocks are a little risky right now, but, Beyond Meat has the advantage of showing some profitability, as well as U.S. brand awareness. For stocks that are newly public, it is always a good idea to keep them on a watchlist for at least two quarters and re-evaluate if you want to invest. 

Oatly is a promising stock, but only time will tell if it is a good investment. For now, Beyond Meat remains the top dog and presents a better investment opportunity.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Finding exciting themes within fintech
Joe Kunkle
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Joe Kunkle

Finding exciting themes within fintech

In this article, Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of Options Hawk, explores the most intriguing themes within the fintech revolution.

04 Jun 2021

  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Does SoFi’s SPAC Debut Signal The Start Of Another Blank-Check Boom?
  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Frédérique Carrier, RBC's head of investment strategy, gives her global market outlook
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

How has the use and users of ETFs changed in South Africa?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Finding exciting themes within fintech
Joe Kunkle
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Joe Kunkle

Finding exciting themes within fintech

In this article, Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of Options Hawk, explores the most intriguing themes within the fintech revolution.

04 Jun 2021

Which Stock To Watch Right Now: GameStop Or AMC Entertainment?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Which Stock To Watch Right Now: GameStop Or AMC Entertainment?

As the short-squeeze continues, these two stocks are back for the long term; but, which is the better investment right now: GME or AMC?

03 Jun 2021

Netflix share price: is Struum a challenger to the streaming giant?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Netflix share price: is Struum a challenger to the streaming giant?

Netflix might be the dominant, but increased competition is eating at its market share.

01 Jun 2021

Musk unveils bitcoin mining council launch, as Apple and GameStop reveal new crypto initiatives
  • Industry Spotlight
  • blockchain

Musk unveils bitcoin mining council launch, as Apple and GameStop reveal new crypto initiatives

This week in crypto: Elon Musk reveals a new bitcoin mining council to address climate fears; and Apple and GameStop reveal potential moves into crypto and NFTs respectively.

01 Jun 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar