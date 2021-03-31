ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In this week’s episode of ETF TV, hosts Dan Barnes and Deborah Fuhr welcomed Isabelle Bourcier, head of quantitative and MAQS at BNP Paribas Asset Management to discuss their new High-Yield SRI Fossil Fuel ETF. The new fund only includes bonds with MSCI ESG ratings of BB or higher, and excludes those with a red MSCI ESG Controversy Score, in order to offer strong ESG features while excluding all ties to fossil fuels.

Isabelle suggests BNP Paribas intends to continue focusing its ETFs on the ESG theme, rather than becoming what she calls an “ETF supermarket”.

In wider ETF news this week, Deborah notes many funds have reduced their fees, and several news crypto ETF filings have been made. She predicts a US crypto fund will launch this year.

To find out more about BNP Paribas’ outlook for ESG funds in Europe, and the general overview of exchange-traded products launched this week, watch the full episode below.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.