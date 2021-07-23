Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Ford And Lyft Are Making Autonomous Driving A Reality

23 Jul 2021, 10:45GMT

Autonomous or self-driving cars have always been one of those things that consumers have constantly been promised, but never really gotten the chance to experience.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

That could all change in 2021 thanks to Ford (NYSE: F). 

 

Is Ford working alone? 

Certainly not!

The famous ol’ automobile maker is working with Argo AI — an autonomous driving technology company of which Ford owns a considerable stake — as well as Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT). 

Miami will be the first lucky recipients of self-driving cars later this year, along with a few safety drivers to ensure things don’t go pear-shaped in the early days of this venture. The trio has also laid out plans to expand to the Texan city of Austin next year followed by the rollout of about 1,000 self-driving cars in multiple markets within five years.

Industry moves slowly at times, which is evidenced here in its five-year plan, but consumers finally have a tangible timeline on actual self-driving rollouts. It is certainly quicker than much of the competition out there: 

  • General Motors expects to have full self-driving within the decade. 
  • Volkswagen’s ‘microbus’ is not expected until 2025 at the earliest. 
  • Tesla remains riddled with ‘self-driving’ issues, including multiple consumer rights investigations. 

Self-driving is still a completely untapped market in a multi-billion dollar industry. Between its applications in ride-hailing — as we’ll see with this Lyft partnership — in shipping, military applications, and more, this could be the renaissance that the auto industry needs.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Will the Broadcom share price flatten out?
Will the Broadcom share price flatten out?

The semiconductor company’s rumoured deal with SAS Institute failed to materialise — so what’s next for the Broadcom share price?

23 Jul 2021
HSBC share price flat on carbon neutral commitments
Batteries not yet included
The lowdown on China’s new emissions trading scheme

