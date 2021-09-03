Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 September 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

03 Sep 2021, 15:40

View our live recording of the US non-farm payrolls webinar as the all-important numbers were announced, from chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael takes us through the numbers as it happened from September's non-farm payrolls report, which surprised to the downside, with only 253,000 jobs added in August. Last month's data was however upwardly-revised, showing that 1.05m jobs were added in July.​


