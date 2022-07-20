US banks under pressure as US economy slows

After some decent gains in 2021, which saw the US bank share basket post gains just shy of 40%, with the likes of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs posting record highs, the first 6 months of 2022 have seen a significant correction, as a good proportion of the strong gains since the lows of 2020 start to unravel.

One bank was initially able to buck the trend, with Morgan Stanley briefly posting fresh record highs in February this year, however since those peaks, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine the losses in the US banking sector have accelerated.

It would be easy to argue that events in Eastern Europe were the catalyst for the moves lower that we’ve seen so far this year, however the writing had been on the wall even as we came to the end of last year.

These concerns were already being reflected in a sharp November sell-off in JPMorgan Chase share price in November on concerns over the consumer business, and loan growth especially, which had been cited as a concern since Q2.

One particular tailwind that all US banks saw last year was the release of loan loss provisions, throughout the year which boosted payouts. These releases came about because of the huge amounts of money set aside by US banks due to the pandemic over concerns about surging unemployment and widespread defaults, which never came to pass.

This was due to unprecedented fiscal support on the part of the US government which protected jobs, as well as the US economy, and in a lot of cases may have been too generous.

With these loan loss provisions very firmly in the rear-view mirror, and an economic slowdown looming, at the same time as the Federal Reserve was signalling a change in monetary policy in March, investors started to cash out of the banking sector at the end of last year.

The weakness that we started to see at the end of last year accelerated in the wake of January’s Q4 numbers which showed that despite record revenues, an increase in costs, and weaker retail lending showed the economy was weakening.

US Banks performance - year to date

Source: CMC Markets

When JPMorgan Chase reported in January the banks’ lending operations saw declines in home lending and personal credit. It would appear higher rates have prompted a 26% fall in home lending revenue to $1.1bn, with credit card and auto loan demand revenues falling 9% to $5bn.

It was a trend that was replicated in Citigroup’s numbers as well with the retail business seeing a big decline in revenue. Services revenue fell to $1.3bn, while mortgage lending also fell back, while costs rose.

As we moved into April and the Q1 numbers, while revenues in the trading side and fixed income side of US banks business models held up reasonably well, margins were starting to come under pressure.

There were a number of reasons for this, with economic conditions becoming less supportive, while the Federal Reserve started to tighten monetary policy, at the same time that Russia upended the global economy by invading Ukraine, prompting widespread sanctions and isolation in the process.

These headwinds prompted the beginnings of safety-first approach for US banks as they started to add back provisions in respect of credit losses linked to rising inflation.

This increase in provisions also appears to have coincided with a sharp rise in consumer credit which after a weak January exploded in the three months after that rising to a record high of $47.34bn in March, while we also saw gains of $37.7bn in February and $36.76bn in April, a total of almost $122bn in 3 months, and almost as much as we saw in the last 6 months of 2021.

In this respect Goldman Sachs set aside $561m in respect of provision for credit losses related to growth in its credit card portfolio, a move it repeated with another $667m in Q2.

JPMorgan Chase also added to its provision for credit losses, adding $1.5bn in Q1 and then another $1.1bn in Q2, as higher prices put further strains on consumer balance sheets. This appears to be in response to sizeable increase in loans, although mortgage lending has remained subdued, with the bank announcing at the end of June, it was laying off, or re-allocating over 1,000 employees from its mortgage business.

Bank of America has come across in recent months as being more bullish about the US consumer and ergo the economy, even if its share price performance doesn’t reflect that optimism. CEO Brian Moynihan came across as fairly bullish on the outlook in April, saying that US consumers were still sitting on sizeable amounts of cash. This seems doubtful if credit card lending growth is any guide, but they maintained that bullishness earlier this month, with their Q2 numbers, although they did set aside $523m in respect of credit losses.

The banks have also had to contend with paring back their Russian exposure which has costs of its own on a varying scale, with Citigroup saying it expects to incur losses of $2bn in a worst-case scenario, setting aside $1.3bn in the process.

As we look ahead to the rest of the year JPMorgan warned that the deteriorating economic outlook, would likely impact the sectors performance over the rest of the year.

The bank cited high inflation, geopolitical uncertainty due to Russian escalation, and the Federal Reserve hiking rates into a slowdown.

Consumer spending in the US is holding up for now, however high inflation could well see that slow in the coming months. Gasoline prices have started to fall in the last few weeks which has eased some of the pressure on consumer wallets, however other price pressures could dictate as winter draws in.

Much will depend on how the US economy performs over the rest of the year, and while we’ve seen a modest rebound in US bank share prices in the last few days, we’re still very much in the downtrend we’ve been in since the February peaks.



