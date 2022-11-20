Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 21/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

20 Nov 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NASDAQ:BIDU - Baidu Inc - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.
  • There are some notable similarities between Baidu and Alphabet (Google's parent). Both started their operations as search engines but have since exponentially grown and expanded their revenue streams, expanding into mapping, AI and cloud services which present major opportunities for growth.
  • Baidu Core which is the operating wing of Baidu and encompasses its cloud services, AI, mobile ecosystem and intelligent driving initiatives - struggled to maintain the necessary growth rate to keep the share price stable. While the impacts of the recent COVID lockdowns in China are now being felt in the financial statements.
  • China’s State Administration of Market Regulation (CSAMR) hasn’t supported Baidu much, having launched anti-monopoly, data security and other crackdowns on tech companies since late 2020 post the COVID period. Baidu joins the list of tech giants who’ve been whacked with penalties for monopolistic business practices over fears these companies have too much control over their industries, which appears to be a recurring theme.
  • Although it hasn't been all that bad for Baidu as it still remains a fan favourite amongst major asset managers PRIMECAP Management, Alkeon Capital, Wellington Management, Arrowstreet Capital, Morgan Stanley have all maintained their valuations in Baidu, further adding to their already sizable holdings in their portfolios.
  • As China emerges from its economic slowdowns, we could potentially start to see a pivot in the share price as some investors could be taking early bets on the success of Baidu’s driverless robo-taxi service, Apollo GO, which plans to operate in 65 Chinese cities by 2025.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Honeywell shares overtake Intel and Tesla in self-driving race 

Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower commodity metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Technical analysis

Baidu Inc - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 21 November 2022

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

20 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

European markets drift higher as US dollar consolidates at key levels
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; flash PMIs; Kingfisher, Zoom results

