Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Start trading

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 14/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

13 Sep 2022, 23:00


G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter:  & 
 

Content Summary

  • ASX & Economic Key Events
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
     

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE: DIS - Walt Disney Co

  • BULLISH BIAS
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • The CEO made a statement in the last earnings report that the company's earnings are heavily reliant on consumer demand, therefore, as COVID deteriorates and consumers are more confident to travel and readjust their discretionary spending patterns, the CEO expects demand for Disney's good and services to pick up, especially with Disneyland.
  • There is currently a focus on growing the streaming services subscription to compete with the likes of Netflix, although still quite far, their competitive advantage is price and diversifying their content for all ages.

(Click image to enlarge)

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy & Material sectors potentially DOWN on the back of lower commodity prices and a higher USD
(Click image to enlarge)
(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Wall Street tumbles on disappointing inflation data, Asian markets set to fall

Equities slump, USD surges, bond yields spike, gold & oil down

13 Sep 2022
News

US CPI puts a rocket under the dollar
Company earnings

Outlook downgrade clobbers Ocado share price
Company earnings

Can THG's half-year results stem declines in its share price?

Related articles

News

Wall Street tumbles on disappointing inflation data, Asian markets set to fall

Equities slump, USD surges, bond yields spike, gold & oil down

13 Sep 2022
News

US CPI puts a rocket under the dollar

Up until this afternoon’s US CPI number it had all been going so well, with European markets initially picking up where they left off yesterday, trading at two-week highs,

13 Sep 2022
Company earnings

Outlook downgrade clobbers Ocado share price

Ocado shares slumped 13% on Tuesday morning after the grocery firm warned of lower revenue as consumers cut back on spending.

13 Sep 2022
Company earnings

Can THG's half-year results stem declines in its share price?

Shares in THG have continued to slide after SoftBank ditched an option to buy a stake in the retailer’s tech unit, but analyst ratings suggest the stock may rebound.

13 Sep 2022