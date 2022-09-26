Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 27/09/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

26 Sep 2022, 23:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:XJO - ASX 200 - Range Trading

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones
  • ASX has recently taken a lot of its cues from the US market as global aggressive rate hiking dominates the scene
  • ASX is currently ranging between 2 key support/resistance zones, so for those trading both directions, can consider taking entries from these zones.
  • We may see some respite here as the markets digest recent volatile events.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Twitter, Meta and Pinterest share prices slump in ad spending drought
Podcast of the Day: OPTO Sessions Inside Callum Thomas’ Topdown Charts analysis process 

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil) & Materials LOWER on falling commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


