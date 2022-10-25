G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:DIS - The Walt Disney Company - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Disney’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to $0.77 from $0.50 in the prior-year quarter off the back of strong top-line growth.

Disney credited its strong financial performance to improved operations among its domestic theme parks, large increases in live-sports viewership and significant subscriber growth on their streaming platforms. Namely, 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers were added in this quarter alone, increasing total subscriptions to 221 million across all of their streaming offerings.

However, a looming recession may pose a threat to the performance of Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment as consumer spending is expected to tighten as people begin to feel the pinch.

