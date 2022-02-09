Is oil reaching a peak while gold pushes higher? CAD weakens

Oil price slid as US and Iran nuclear negotiation is back on the table
The Canadian dollar fell against the US dollar following the falling oil price
Gold is trying to push up above the potential key resistance
