Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market Outlook

Chart of the week – Potential bullish breakout for Hong Kong 50

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

17 Apr 2021, 14:00

Chart of the week – Hong Kong 50 

Potential bullish breakout for Hong Kong 50 

Short-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 17 Apr 2021 at 2:00 pm SGT

  • The Hong Kong 50-Cash Index (Hang Seng Index) has staged a recent decline of -11% from its 52-week high of 31,114 printed on 18 February to a swing low 27,500 on 25 March. Thereafter, it staged a minor bounce of 6% to hit a high of 29,170 and traded sideways for the last three weeks.
  • Two significant positive technical elements have emerged; firstly, the price action of the Index traced out an impending minor potential bullish reversal “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration in place since 9 March which indicates a likelihood that the on-going short-term downtrend in place since 18 Feb high of 31,114 may start to reverse to the upside soon.
  • Secondly, the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has started to evolve within a series of “higher lows” that is holding above a significant corresponding support at the 50% level. These observations suggest that potential short-term upside momentum of price action is building up.
  • If the 28,400 short-term pivotal support holds and a clear break above the 29,170 intermediate resistance may trigger a potential bullish breakout for an up move towards the next resistances at 30140 and 30760 (the swing area of 23/24 February & the exit potential of the bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” breakout)
  • However, a break with an hourly close below 28,430 invalidates the bullish tone for another round of choppy slide back to retest the recent 25 March swing low area of 28000/27500.


