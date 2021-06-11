Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Chart of the week – Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OBCB) due for potential corrective decline

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

11 Jun 2021, 07:20

Chart of the week – Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OBCB)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OBCB) due for potential corrective decline

Medium-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 11 Jun 2021 at 2:00pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets

  • The current medium-term uptrend phase of OCBC that has netted a gain of +51% from its 02 November 2020 low of 8.40 to the recent high of 12.76 printed on 10 May post Q1 2021 earnings results release is likely to have reached a potential terminal exhaustion zone where the odds are now skewed towards a potential medium-term (multi-week to multi-month) corrective decline within its major uptrend phase that is still likely intact since 23 March 2020 low of 7.80.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis perspective, a major uptrend phase (multi-month) can be dissected into a typical 5-wave structure; wave 1 -bullish impulsive, wave 2-corrective decline, wave 3-bullish impulsive, wave 4-corrective decline and wave 5-bullish impulsive.
  • Based on the price actions of OCBC’s on going major uptrend phase; its wave 1 bullish impulsive structure is defined by its 23 March 2020 low to 9 June 2020 high followed by the wave 2 corrective decline from 9 June 2020 high to 2 November 2020 low and wave 3 impulsive up move from 02 November 2020 low to 10 May 2021 high.
  •  The 10 May 2021 high of 12.76 is defined by a cluster of Fibonacci expansion levels with a deterioration of its medium-term upside momentum of price action as indicated by a bearish divergence signal that is flashed out by its daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) at its overbought zone. Hence, such key elements support the potential start of a corrective decline sequence for OCBC at this juncture.
  •  As long as the 12.76 key medium-term pivotal resistance holds, OCBC may see a corrective decline towards the next support zone at 11.30/10(the former swing high areas of 6/20 February 2020 prior to its steep decline that led to the capitulation of the bears on 23 March 2020 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the wave 3 up move) with a maximum limit set at the next support of 10.70 (also the 200-day moving average).
  • On the other hand, a daily close above 12.76 invalidates the corrective decline scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance zone of 13.10/40.

 


