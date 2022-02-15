Stocks cheer for cooling geopolitical tension, oil slides, gold retreats

Asia markets are set to open higher following a strong rebound in US stocks overnight amid cooling geopolitical tensions. The Russian Defence Ministry said it started returning some troops to the deployment base. ASX 200 futures are up 1%, pointing to a higher open on the S&P/ASX 200.

US stocks

The three major indices all finished higher, led by tech shares. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.6%.

Technology and consumer discretionary stocks led the broader market gains, with all of the Mega Cap companies closing higher. Tesla shares gained more than 4%. Nvidia shares jumped 9%, and Advanced Micro Devices was up near 6%. AMD finalized the purchase of Xilinx Inc. valued at $US50 billion on Monday.

The US January Producer Price Index recorded at 1% MoM, more than economists forecasted, the fastest monthly increase since May 2021. But the yearly increase slowed from 9.8% to 9.7%, indicating price pressure might be moderating. The January Fed meeting minutes to be released tomorrow will be closely watched by investors for clues of the rate-hike speed.

Treasuries

The 10-year US Treasury yield spiked to 2.04% after the higher-than-expected PPI data was released. The bond markets took a breather amid cooling Ukraine tension. The 2-year Treasury yield steadied at 1.575%.

Commodities

Safe haven asset gold retreated from a 3-month high, with the geopolitical tension cooling. The precious metal was down $US15 to $US1,874.5 per ounce.

The soaring crude oil price also pulled back from 8-year highs. WTI futures fell 3.7%, to $US91.92.

Currencies

USD weakened as risk-off sentiment cooled. The US dollar index fell 0.38%, to 95.987. Euro was up 0.44% against the greenback, with the geopolitical tension relieved in the region. The commodity currencies, including AUD and NZD, were both up 0.3% against the US dollar, but the Canadian dollar was flat amid falling oil prices.

Cryptocurrencies

The crypto markets rebounded sharply on Wednesday as risk-on sentiment returned. Bitcoin was up 4.42%, to above $US44,000. Ethereum jumped 7.5%, to above $US3,100. The two leading digital tokens are up by 34% and 44% from their lows in January at $US32,917 and $US2,159 respectively.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



