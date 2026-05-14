Physical AI: Investor excitement intensifies

Fanuc [FANUY] shares surged as much as 16% to a record high after announcing a partnership with Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google to develop artificial intelligence (AI) systems for industrial robots using Google Cloud tools, such as Gemini Enterprise. The deal boosted optimism around physical AI and robotics, Bloomberg reported, lifting peers including Yaskawa Electric [YASKY] and Nabtesco [NCTKY], amid broader collaboration between AI players such as Nvidia [NVDA] and Asian manufacturing firms.

Could Ford be a data centre play?

Ford [F] led gains in the S&P 500 earlier this week after investors focused on its potential expansion into battery energy storage systems through its partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co [300750:SZ]. Morgan Stanley argued the market is underestimating Ford’s energy storage opportunity, particularly for utilities, data centres and hyperscalers, according to Seeking Alpha.

Strong demand for chipmaker IPO

Cerebras Systems has raised $5.5bn in its IPO, valuing the company at around $40bn, in a clear indication of mounting investor appetite for AI and semiconductor listings. Strong demand led underwriters to lift the pricing multiple times before settling at $185 per share, above earlier expectations of a $4.8bn raise. The debut comes amid a broader AI infrastructure rally and ahead of potential listings from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Nextpower targets more than solar

Solar could well be the future of energy. Could Nextpower [NXT] be the future of solar? The Fremont, California-based company already commands top market share in solar trackers, but its rebrand from Nextracker to Nextpower indicated that its ambitions stretch beyond that niche corner of the solar infrastructure market. With NXT stock trading at an all-time high in the wake of its Q4 2026 earnings call, CMC Aureon investigates what Nextpower’s recent pivot could mean for investors.

Gas is renewable now

Meta Platforms [META], Amazon [AMZN] and Microsoft [MSFT] will be able to claim their gas-fuelled data centres are fully matched by clean energy investments. The Science Based Targets initiative dropped stricter proposed emissions accounting rules after what the Financial Times described as “heavy pressure by lobby groups”. Technology groups argued tougher standards could discourage renewable investment.

The 10 most heavily shorted stocks

Speculative trading continues to drive the 2026 rally, with Goldman Sachs’ “Most Short Rolling” basket up 24.7% year-to-date, Seeking Alpha reported. The most heavily shorted names include SoundHound AI [SOUN], at 36.63% short interest; Ondas Holdings [ONDS] and CleanSpark [CLSK], both above 32%; and Hims & Hers Health [HIMS] and Eos Energy Enterprises [EOSE], both above 30%.

Is Modine Manufacturing’s AI pivot paying off?

Thermal management firm Modine [MOD] has seen rapid growth in Climate Solutions, surging data centre revenues and record order intake, which together suggest meaningful early traction in AI-driven thermal demand. CMC Aureon outlines a bull case for the stock that rests on continued hyperscaler spending, expanding liquid cooling adoption and Modine’s ability to scale into a $1bn-plus data centre revenue stream.

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