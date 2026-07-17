DUOL Stock: Can AI Help Duolingo Level Up?

Love it or hate it, Duolingo’s [DUOL] inane green owl has become one of the most recognisable symbols of the gamification of learning.

Behind the viral marketing and passive-aggressive reminders is a carefully designed philosophy: make education as habit-forming as entertainment.

The company uses sneaky tricks borrowed from mobile gaming – such as bite-sized lessons, streaks, rewards, leaderboards and personalised learning paths – to transform practice into a daily ritual. Duolingo has built a product that users repeatedly return to, creating a powerful engagement loop that few education platforms have matched. The result is a rare combination of social media-style virality, software-like scalability and measurable learning outcomes. And it really seems to work.

Crucially, the firm has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) and is using it to scale output.

However, investors seem to need a bit more convincing that Duolingo can thrive in the AI era. DUOL stock is down more than 65% over the last 12 months.

DUOL stock chart by TradingView

Ahead of its Q2 earnings, this analysis will unpack Duolingo’s growth from language app to broader education platform, its recent performance and future prospects, and the investment case for DUOL stock.

How the green owl took flight

Founded in 2011, Duolingo began as a free language-learning platform designed to make education accessible to everyone. The company quickly gained traction through its freemium model, using advertising and paid subscriptions to monetise a rapidly expanding user base.

After launching on the Nasdaq in 2021, Duolingo accelerated its transition from a language app into a broader learning ecosystem, expanding into areas such as maths, music and English proficiency testing. Its growth has been driven by rising engagement, with daily active users (DAUs) increasing sharply as the company refined its gamification strategy. Duolingo has also improved its financial profile, moving towards sustained profitability while maintaining strong revenue growth.

Duolingo’s trajectory is particularly interesting because it has seemingly avoided the traditional edtech trap of high customer acquisition costs and low retention. Its consumer-led growth model makes it look more like a social media or gaming company than a conventional education business.

Q1 earnings; looking forward to Q2

In Q1 2026, Duolingo continued to demonstrate strong user growth and improving financial performance. DAUs rose 21% year-on-year to 56.5 million, up from 46.6 million in Q1 2025. The firm’s medium-term goal is to hit 100 million DAUs in 2028.

Paid subscribers increased by the same rate to 12.5 million at the end of the period.

Revenue climbed 27% year-on-year to $292.0m, compared with $230.7m a year earlier, while total bookings increased 14% to $308.5m. Net income reached $43.5m, representing a 14.9% margin, compared to the prior-year period’s $35.1m and 15.2% margin.

Profitability continued to improve on an adjusted basis, with adjusted EBITDA rising 32% to $83.4m, lifting the margin from 27.2% to 28.6%. Cash generation remained a major strength, with operating cash flow increasing 43% to $150.8m and free cash flow reaching $147.8m, up from $103.0m a year earlier.

The company also highlighted how far it had leaned into AI to boost the speed and volume of production, publishing 20,500 course units in Q1 2026 alone, compared with an average of 7,100 per quarter in 2025 and 1,800 in 2024. Greater automation and cheaper inference allowed the company to update courses faster, scale improvements across multiple languages and improve learning quality more consistently. The company said these changes are already boosting engagement among new users.

Duolingo is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on 5 August.

The consensus estimate for EPS sits at $1.35, while revenue is projected to grow roughly 17% year-on-year. Investor focus remains sharply divided between strong AI-driven user engagement and compressed near-term margins.

Edtech winners and losers: DUOL vs CHGG vs PSO

Duolingo has no apples-to-apples competitors. However, it can usefully be compared to two stocks in the broader edtech space. The key takeaway here is how effectively, or not, the three stocks have leveraged AI.

One, Chegg [CHGG], offers a cautionary tale. It began as one of the early winners of online education, building a subscription-based platform offering textbook solutions, homework help and tutoring services. At its peak, the company benefited from strong demand among students seeking affordable digital alternatives to traditional academic resources. However, the rise of generative AI has fundamentally challenged Chegg’s model, as students increasingly turn to tools such as ChatGPT for instant answers and explanations.

Revenue and subscriber numbers have declined sharply since their pandemic-era highs, forcing Chegg to restructure and invest in AI-powered learning tools. While the company retains a recognised brand and large user base, investors now view it as a turnaround story rather than a growth stock. Its market cap is less than $100m, and its share price has flatlined since the pandemic.

Another player in the space, London-based Pearson [PSO], has spent more than 180 years building one of the world’s largest education businesses, spanning textbooks, qualifications, language learning and professional training. Historically reliant on physical publishing, the company has been repositioning itself around digital learning and online assessment – showing considerable agility.

Its Pearson VUE assessment platform and English language testing services have become increasingly important growth drivers, while the company has invested in AI tools to enhance personalised learning and content creation. Unlike Duolingo’s consumer-first model, Pearson operates across schools, universities, governments and businesses. The company offers greater scale and institutional relationships, but its transformation has been slower, reflecting the challenges of shifting a global education conglomerate into a technology-driven business.

Pearson’s Nasdaq-listed stock has been climbing fairly steadily in recent years, and is currently up more than 19% over the last 12 months, suggesting investors are quietly hopeful about its ability to compete in the AI era.

This is how the three stocks currently compare in terms of fundamentals.

DUOL CHGG PSO Market Cap $5.98bn $92.13m $9.75bn P/S Ratio 5.66 0.28 2.32 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 16.32% -46.29% 3.94% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 13.89% -14.25% 4.58%

Source: Yahoo Finance

From an investor’s perspective, Duolingo stands apart from traditional education companies because it has built a high-engagement consumer technology platform rather than digitising an existing education business. Its free-to-paid model, viral growth strategy and gamified user experience have helped it achieve software-like margins and rapid user growth. Chegg highlights the risks facing older edtech models, where AI can replace rather than enhance existing products. Pearson offers greater stability, scale and exposure to institutional education markets, but its growth profile is less comparable to Duolingo’s.

The key question for investors is whether Duolingo can sustain its momentum as competition in AI-powered learning intensifies. If the company continues converting users into paying subscribers while expanding beyond languages, it could maintain a premium valuation. However, its high expectations leave less room for execution missteps than more mature peers.

Conclusion: the investment case for DUOL stock

Duolingo’s investment case rests on a rare combination of strong user growth, high engagement and improving profitability. Its gamified approach has created a powerful consumer brand, while AI could accelerate content creation and expand its education offering. The danger is that newer, AI-native challengers could displace it from its prominent place in the market, leaving it alongside Chegg in the bargain bin of failed edtech providers.

CMC Aureon’s proprietary theme relevance system maps the world’s biggest investing megatrends. For in-depth analyses of stocks with high growth potential, subscribe to CMC Aureon Foresight.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.