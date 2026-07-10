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Hynix hype heightens

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10 Jul 2026, 10:45

Hynix hype heightens 

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix’s [000660:KS] Nasdaq IPO is more than seven times oversubscribed, Bloombergreported, with the listing set to surpass Alibaba’s [BABA] record-breaking 2014 debut as the largest US listing by a foreign company. The sale of 177.9m American depositary receipts drew interest from global long-only funds, technology specialists and sovereign wealth funds. 

Hynix hype dwindles

South Korean equities have entered a technical bear market, with the Kospi index falling more than 20% from its June peak as investors reassess the long-term outlook for artificial intelligence-related (AI) semiconductor stocks. The decline was led by the market’s two largest constituents, Samsung Electronics [SSNLF] and SK Hynix, the Financial Timesreported, although Hynix regained lost ground on US IPO news. Despite the pullback, the Kospi remains the world’s best-performing major stock index in 2026.

Will this get Apple into Trump’s good books?

The Cupertino giant [AAPL] has signed a five-year, $30bn agreement with Broadcom [AVGO] to source US-made connectivity chips, marking the largest commitment out of the $600bn Apple has said it will spend during President Donald Trump’s term. The deal is expected to support production of 15bn chips and fund a $1.5bn expansion of Broadcom’s manufacturing facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. CEO Tim Cook said he was “grateful to the president and his administration for supporting important projects like this”.

Can the magnificent seven recover in H2?

There is a growing consensus across the mainstream that the magnificent seven tech stocks are losing momentum, and that we are in the midst of a very healthy – indeed, overdue – market diversification. In this deep dive, Aureon recaps how the magnificent seven came to occupy their position of dominance, unpacks why they could be ceding that position now and ponders whether the next phase of the AI investment cycle may offer an opportunity for them to retake the crown.

Bloom responds to short report 

Bloom Energy [BE] fell 6% after Hunterbrook Media published a critical report and affiliated investor Hunterbrook Capital disclosed a short position in the stock. Bloom said it is reviewing the report and intends to “correct the record”, defending its fuel cell platform, diversified supply chain and proprietary materials recovery technology. Despite the sell-off, the stock remains up 210% year-to-date and more than 1,000% over the past year, Seeking Alpha detailed.

Privacy concerns over Meta glasses

Meta Platforms [META] is testing AI-powered smart glasses with “super sensing” capabilities that could continuously capture audio and images, allowing users to confirm memories of what they saw and heard, or simply replay their day. Unlike previous models, the device will reportedly give no indication that advanced features are being used, reigniting debates over surveillance and consent for wearable technology.

Can this AI cloud challenger take on the giants?

Nebius [NBIS] is a pure-play AI infrastructure company backed by a $2bn investment from Nvidia [NVDA]. The company is scaling AI cloud capacity rapidly, targeting 5GW by 2030 while expanding its global footprint. While shares have surged nearly 160% in the year to date, challenges from established cloud providers and well-funded new entrants could hinder Nebius’ growth. Aureon takes a closer look at the bull and bear cases for this AI neocloud. 

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