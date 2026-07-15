PENG Stock: Is Penguin Solutions the Next AI Infrastructure Winner?

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has created huge demand for the chips that power AI, but far less attention has been paid to companies such as Penguin Solutions [PENG] that make those chips usable at scale.

As well as cutting-edge GPUs, training and deploying large language models requires highly specialised infrastructure capable of integrating servers, memory, networking, software and ongoing management into systems that can run reliably around the clock. As enterprises race to build so-called “AI factories”, a new class of infrastructure specialists is emerging to meet that need.

Penguin is one of the more overlooked names in this space. Formerly SMART Global Holdings, the company has transformed itself from a specialist memory manufacturer into a full-stack AI infrastructure provider, designing, building, deploying and managing large-scale accelerated computing clusters.

It is diligently positioning itself as an end-to-end partner rather than simply a hardware supplier. The firm – which describes itself as the “AI Factory Platform Company” – says it has deployed and managed nearly 100,000 GPUs while accumulating more than 4bn GPU runtime hours. With demand for AI infrastructure accelerating well beyond the hyperscalers, investors are increasingly asking whether Penguin Solutions could become one of the sector’s sleeper hits over coming months.

Investor interest began spiking in April of this year: PENG stock is up nearly 300% in the year to date.

PENG stock chart by TradingView

A recent spike was prompted by the firm’s Q3 earnings call, held on 7 July. Let’s dive into those results and then sketch the broader investment case for PENG.

Strong execution drives record results

Penguin delivered a standout Q3, posting record net sales of $479m, up 48% year-on-year, alongside record profitability. GAAP operating income climbed 417% to $51m, while non-GAAP operating income increased 67% to $64m. Diluted GAAP EPS reached $0.68, compared with a loss of $0.01 a year earlier, while non-GAAP EPS rose 79% to $0.84.

The results reflected strength across both of Penguin’s core businesses: Integrated Memory and AI Infrastructure. Management said its “land-and-expand” strategy continued to gain traction, with customers increasing spending after initial deployments. Over the past four quarters, the company added 16 new Integrated Memory customers, five of which have since expanded their relationships. Its AI Infrastructure division added four new customers during the Q3 alone, taking the total to 13 new clients over the past year, with seven subsequently broadening their engagements.

“We are seeing very strong AI-driven customer demand for memory and AI infrastructure solutions,” said CEO Kash Shaikh.

“As inference and agentic AI workloads become more persistent and context-rich, memory is increasingly becoming one of the primary performance and scalability bottlenecks. Penguin is well positioned at the intersection of memory and AI infrastructure to help customers address these evolving requirements.”

Positioned for the next phase of AI infrastructure

Beyond the financials, Penguin continued to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market. The company was named Dell Technologies [DELL] Global Alliances Americas AI Partner of the Year and became an Nvidia [NVDA] AI Factory Specialized Partner, reinforcing its credentials as a provider of end-to-end AI infrastructure spanning hardware, software and managed services.

It also enhanced its ClusterWareAI platform by introducing an AI Factory Operations Agent, a conversational assistant designed to help administrators manage increasingly complex AI clusters through natural language. The tool is intended to be the first in a broader suite of AI agents aimed at automating infrastructure management while retaining human oversight.

Reflecting strong demand, particularly for agentic AI deployments, Penguin again raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Management now expects full-year revenue growth of around 22%, plus or minus two percentage points, with both revenue and earnings projected to exceed the upper end of its previous guidance range. The upgraded outlook suggests enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation and investing in the large-scale infrastructure needed to support production AI workloads.

Analysts are generally enthusiastic on the stock’s prospects: of the seven ratings collated by Yahoo Finance for July, two are a ‘strong buy’, four a ‘buy’ and one a ‘hold’.

AI infrastructure plays: PENG vs SMCI vs VRT

Super Micro Computer [SMCI] occupies a different position in the AI infrastructure stack, but competes directly with Penguin Solutions for enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. The company designs and manufactures high-performance servers, storage systems and rack-scale solutions optimised for Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices [AMD] accelerators. While Super Micro is best known as a hardware vendor, it has increasingly expanded into turnkey liquid-cooled AI data centre solutions, enabling customers to deploy large GPU clusters more rapidly. The company’s scale is substantially larger than Penguin’s, although it remains heavily exposed to AI infrastructure spending and the pace of GPU deployments by cloud providers and enterprises.

Vertiv Holdings [VRT], meanwhile, approaches AI infrastructure from another angle, supplying the critical power, cooling and data centre infrastructure needed to support increasingly power-hungry AI clusters. As GPU densities rise, cooling and power management have become strategic bottlenecks, placing Vertiv at the heart of AI data centre expansion. The company has partnered with Nvidia on next-generation AI reference architectures and offers liquid cooling, power distribution and integrated infrastructure for hyperscalers, colocation providers and enterprise customers. Rather than competing directly with Penguin, Vertiv addresses complementary infrastructure requirements, giving investors another way to gain exposure to AI capital expenditure.

This is how the companies line up in terms of fundamentals.

PENG SMCI VRT Market Cap $3.96bn $17.89bn $117.49bn P/S Ratio 2.80 0.55 11.03 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 23.03% 80.57% 35.74% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 30.54% 31.73% 28.54%

Source: Yahoo Finance

All three companies offer exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout, but with differing risk and reward profiles. Super Micro Computer is the highest-growth pure play, benefiting directly from accelerating demand for AI servers, although its valuation and earnings remain sensitive to hardware cycles and supply chain execution. Vertiv provides a more diversified and arguably lower-risk route into AI spending, with long-term demand driven by data centre power and cooling requirements regardless of which chip vendor ultimately dominates.

Penguin Solutions occupies a middle ground. It lacks the scale of either rival, but differentiates itself through its full-stack AI Factory platform, combining hardware integration, infrastructure software and managed services. That could enable higher-margin recurring revenue as customers expand deployments over time. For investors willing to accept greater execution risk, Penguin may offer the greatest upside if it successfully converts its growing pipeline into sustained earnings growth. Conversely, Super Micro offers greater scale and liquidity, while Vertiv arguably represents the most defensive way to invest in the AI infrastructure boom.

Conclusion: The investment case for PENG stock

Is Penguin Solutions the next AI infrastructure winner? It has a credible claim to that title.

The company has successfully reinvented itself around one of the fastest-growing areas of enterprise technology, with strong revenue growth, improving profitability and increasing customer adoption suggesting the strategy is gaining traction. If demand for AI factories continues to accelerate, Penguin’s combination of infrastructure software, systems integration and managed services could support further upside.

The bear case is equally unequivocal, however. The company remains much smaller than established rivals, operates in an intensely competitive market and must prove it can sustain rapid growth as AI spending inevitably normalises. After a near-300% rally this year, expectations are also considerably higher. For investors, the question is no longer whether Penguin has momentum, but whether it can turn that momentum into lasting competitive advantage.

CMC Aureon’s proprietary theme relevance system maps the world’s biggest investing megatrends. For in-depth analyses of stocks with high growth potential, subscribe to CMC Aureon Foresight.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.