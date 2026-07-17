ASML + TSMC

Two big beasts of the chip world reported bumper earnings this week. Europe’s most valuable company ASML [ASML] raised its full-year sales forecast for the second time this year and said it plans to increase production capacity for its most advanced EUV lithography machines by 30% in 2027. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSM], Nvidia’s [NVDA] principal chipmaker, lifted its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $60bn-64bn from $52bn-56bn and raised its revenue growth forecast to more than 40%.

New coalition to advance robotics in Japan

Shares of Fujitsu [FJTSY], Fanuc [FANUY], Kawasaki Heavy Industries [KWHIY] and Yaskawa Electric [YASKY] all rose after the firms announced they are to collaborate on artificial intelligence-powered (AI) robotics using technology from Nvidia to strengthen Japan’s position against rising Chinese competition. All four companies will join Nvidia’s Cosmos Coalition to accelerate the adoption of AI platforms for physical AI and humanoid robotics.

Uber’s takeover of Delivery Hero finally goes through

Uber [UBER] has agreed to acquire Delivery Hero [DHER:DE] in a €13bn deal, further consolidating the global food delivery market. Under the agreement, Uber will pay €41.50 per share in cash, while Delivery Hero will sell its Turkish business, Yemeksepeti, and operations across 13 European and South American markets to SSW Partners to help address antitrust concerns. The companies expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2027.

Is Penguin Solutions the next AI infrastructure winner?

The AI boom has created huge demand for the chips that power AI, but far less attention has been paid to companies such as Penguin Solutions [PENG] that make those chips usable at scale. The firm – which describes itself as the “AI Factory Platform Company” – says it has deployed and managed nearly 100,000 GPUs. With demand for AI infrastructure accelerating well beyond the hyperscalers, Aureon asks whether Penguin Solutions could become one of the sector’s sleeper hits over coming months.

Psychedelic therapy goes mainstream

Eli Lilly [LLY] is reportedly in talks to acquire psychedelic drug developer AtaiBeckley [ATAI], highlighting growing interest from major pharmaceutical companies in next-generation mental health treatments, Bloomberg reported. AtaiBeckley, which is developing the intranasal psychedelic therapy BPL-003 for treatment-resistant depression, surged 66% in after-hours trading on the reports. The company has also benefited from faster US regulatory reviews and increased federal support for psychedelic medicine research.

Satellite stock drops 12% on offering

AST SpaceMobile [ASTS] priced a $1bn convertible senior notes offering due 2034, with proceeds earmarked for satellite launches, growth initiatives, partnerships and potential acquisitions. The notes carry a 1.625% interest rate and an initial conversion price of $79.57 per share, a 20% premium to the previous close, while AST SpaceMobile also entered capped call transactions to reduce potential dilution. Shares fell about 12% after hours following the announcement, Seeking Alpha detailed.

Can AI help Duolingo level up?

Edtech leader Duolingo [DUOL] has embraced AI and is using it to scale output. However, investors seem to need a bit more convincing that the firm can thrive in the AI era: DUOL stock is down more than 65% over the last 12 months. Ahead of its Q2 earnings, Aureon unpacks Duolingo’s growth from language app to broader education platform, its recent performance and its future prospects, and the investment case for DUOL.

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