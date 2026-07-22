AGYS Earnings Preview: Can Agilysys Deliver Another Record Revenue Quarter?

Agilysys [AGYS] is a hospitality software company that provides property management, point-of-sale, analytics and other solutions to hotels, resorts, cruise lines, restaurants and casinos. Marriott International [MAR], Hilton Worldwide [HLT] and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] are among its customers.

AGYS stock has shown resilience in 2026 amid a sharp software sell-off driven by fears of artificial intelligence (AI) disruption. Its share price rebounded more than 48% from $67.85 at the start of May to $100.65 on 21 July. Record earnings and improving investor sentiment towards software stocks helped drive the recovery.

AGYS stock chart by TradingView

Investors will now turn to Agilysys’ Q1 earnings report, scheduled for 27 July. In this earnings preview, we examine whether the results for the quarter ended 30 June can extend the stock’s rally, assess its valuation and explore the bull and bear cases for AGYS.

What investors should know about Q1 earnings

Sustained subscription revenue growth, the pace of Marriott’s rollout and AI adoption are among the key items that AGYS investors will focus on in the upcoming earnings.

In May, Agilysys delighted investors by reporting its 17th consecutive record quarterly revenue. The company said recurring revenue accounted for 64.5% of total revenue in the Q4 compared to 62.2% for the same period in fiscal 2025.

Management guided for fiscal 2027 revenue of $365m-370m, implying midpoint revenue of $367.5m, up 15.1% from the $319.3m reported in fiscal 2026. Subscription revenue growth was expected to sustain at 30% year-on-year in fiscal 2027.

The guidance suggests that another record quarterly revenue result is a realistic possibility.

While the company signed multiple new clients in the first seven months of 2026, investor attention will remain on updates on the rollout of Agilysys’ property management system (PMS) solutions at Marriott’s hotels in the US and Canada.

In March, management said that fiscal 2026 results did not include earnings from the Marriott deal. Management also added that the revenue forecast for fiscal 2027 had “a pretty conservative estimate of the Marriott rollout”.

Q1 results could provide investors with clues about how much the Marriott rollout, first announced in December 2022, will contribute to recurring revenue over the coming quarters.

Investors will also look for evidence that Agilysys’ AI investments are beginning to translate into customer deployments and incremental subscription revenue. In May, the company unveiled more than 30 AI-powered features and software modules, many of which were expected to be deployed at select customer sites within 90 days.

Internally, Agilysys has used AI technology to its advantage to increase operational efficiencies and accelerate product development. Combined with its high proportion of recurring revenue, these efficiencies led CEO Ramesh Srinivasan to say that a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin target of 30% is “not too far off for our business”.

However, Agilysys expected to see its adjusted EBITDA margin first drop to a range of 16% to 17% in Q1 2027, from the 25.9% reported in fiscal 2026, due to one-time expenses related to customer conference events.

Key fundamentals and financial health: Strong recurring revenue growth and improving margins

Agilysys reported a 15.9% y/y increase in net revenue to $319.31m in the fiscal year ended March 2026.

Product revenue – which includes sales of software licences, third-party hardware and operating systems – fell 0.4% y/y to about $41.17m and accounted for 12.9% of net revenue in fiscal 2026.

Subscription and maintenance revenue – which includes software access and technical support fees – jumped 21.1% y/y to $205.94m and contributed 64.4% of total net revenue in fiscal 2026.

Professional services revenue – which includes installation service fees – rose 12.4% y/y to $72.20m and made up 22.6% of full-year total net revenue.

Agilysys’ gross profit margin improved to 62.6% in fiscal 2026 from 62.4% a year ago, while operating income expanded to 13.5% from 8.2%. Net income surged 67% y/y to $38.79m.

As of 31 March, Agilysys held $116.9m in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $19m of debt.

Peer review: AGYS vs TOST vs LSPD

AGYS TOST LSPD Market Cap $3.0bn $17.89bn $1.35bn P/S Ratio 9.45 2.90 1.16 Forward P/E Ratio 46.73 22.37 16.21 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 15.18% 20.03% 2.19% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 16.36% 18.08% 14.37%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Toast is a cloud-based software-as-a-service provider focusing on restaurants and food and beverage retailers. Its products include point-of-sale systems, kitchen displays, conversational AI, online ordering and delivery, workforce and vendor management, and payment systems.

In 2025, Toast’s subscription services generated about 15.2% of total revenue, while financial technology solutions contributed 81.9%.

Lightspeed Commerce provides point-of-sale and payment solutions to the retail and hospitality industries. Like Agilysys, it offers a unified platform that helps businesses manage customer engagement, operations, inventory, payments and bookings. Subscriptions accounted for 30% of total revenue in fiscal 2026.

The table above shows that Agilysys’ forward P/E of 46.73 makes it one of the most richly valued companies in the hospitality software space. Its P/S ratio is more than three times Toast’s and eight times Lightspeed’s, reflecting investor confidence in a business where recurring revenue accounts for more than 60% of total revenue and growth has remained consistently strong.

Over the past year, AGYS shares fell 13.93% compared with a 17.8% decline in the S&P North American Technology Software Index [SPGSTISO], as of 21 July.

Toast shares dropped almost 36% over the same period after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue and guidance in May. Lightspeed fell more than 20% amid slowing revenue growth and quarterly losses linked to write-downs on software assets acquired during the pandemic.

AGYS stock: The investment case

Bull case for Agilysys: AI offerings and Marriott rollout

Agilysys has delivered 17 consecutive quarters of record revenue. Investors are now looking to its AI offerings and the Marriott rollout to drive the next phase of recurring revenue growth.

More than 60% of Agilysys’ full-year revenue is recurring, providing greater cash flow visibility and earnings predictability. Its full-stack offering across PMS, POS, inventory, payments and bookings also gives the company room to increase revenue per customer by selling additional modules.

Low debt and a strong cash position provide further flexibility to invest in product development and acquisitions.

Bear case for Agilysys: Valuation concerns

The bear case for Agilysys is centred on valuation. The company trades at one of the highest earnings and sales multiples in the hospitality software sector, leaving little room for disappointment if revenue growth, margins or guidance fall short of expectations.

Another risk is a slowdown in spending by hotels, casinos and resorts, which could delay software upgrades and weigh on subscription growth.

Conclusion

Agilysys enters its Q1 earnings with a healthy balance sheet, consistent subscription revenue growth and expanding margins. Management has set expectations by guiding for double-digit fiscal 2027 revenue growth while warning that event-related expenses will weigh on Q1 margins.

Investors should watch for updates on the Marriott rollout and evidence that the company’s AI offerings are driving add-on revenue growth.

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