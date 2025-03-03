Will the Tech Selloff Spiral?

The ‘magnificent seven’ have entered correction territory, according to Bloomberg; an index that tracks them is down nearly 12% from its peak, and only Meta [META] is positive year-to-date. Despite strong Q4 earnings, concerns over economic growth, inflation and trade policy have prompted hedge funds to dump tech stocks at near-record levels, with net exposure to the group at its lowest since April 2023, according to Goldman Sachs.

Xiaomi to Take a Bite of Apple

The Chinese smartphone maker [XIACF] — the world’s third-largest — has unveiled its 15 Ultra flagship model. Featuring a quad-camera system with Sony [SONY] sensors and Leica optics, and at a price point of €1,499, the device is intended to challenge Apple [AAPL] in the premium market, Bloomberg reported. Xiaomi saw 15% growth in shipments last year while Apple and Samsung [SSNLF] declined.

Are NVDA Chips Finding their Way to China?

Singapore is probing a fraud case involving Dell [DELL] and Super Micro Computer [SMCI] servers allegedly being shipped to Malaysia, Seeking Alpha detailed. The servers may have contained Nvidia [NVDA] chips barred from China; it is unclear if Malaysia was their final destination. The US is also investigating whether DeepSeek obtained restricted Nvidia chips via Singapore-based third parties to bypass export controls.

Tech Earnings this Week: Is CrowdStrike Forgiven?

Several major tech stocks report this week, among them Broadcom [AVGO], JD.com [JD], Hewlett Packard Enterprise [HPE], MongoDB [MDB], Marvell Technology [MRVL] and CrowdStrike [CRWD]. After last year’s infamous outage, CrowdStrike seems to have regained investors’ confidence; today’s earnings will show if it has managed to consolidate its rebound. Read OPTO’s deep dive into CRWD stock here.

Trump Revives Crypto Ahead of Summit

US President Donald Trump has announced a plan for a US “Crypto Strategic Reserve”, naming bitcoin [BTC], ethereum [ETH], XRP [XRP], solana [SOL] and cardano [ADA] as key assets. The three lesser-known tokens surged up to 62% after his statement. While details remain unclear, Trump aims to position the US as the "Crypto Capital of the World” with more information expected at a White House Crypto Summit on Friday.

BABA-Backed Start-up Raises RMB1bn

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Zhipu has raised over RMB1bn in a funding round led by Hangzhou government-backed firms, Bloomberg detailed. Other investors include Alibaba [BABA] and Tencent [TCEHY]. Zhipu was last valued at $3bn in May 2024. Meanwhile, Baidu [BIDU] is planning a RMB10bn offshore bond offering as competition with OpenAI and Meta intensifies.

Will Stargate Super-charge Oracle?

Founded in 1977, Oracle [ORCL] provides AI-powered cloud applications to support enterprise IT environments worldwide. Its tools help companies as varied as Cisco [CSCO] and Netflix [NFLX] manage resource planning, supply chains, marketing and workforce performance. Ahead of the company’s Q3 2025 earnings report on March 10, OPTO reviews ORCL stock’s recent performance.