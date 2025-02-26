Tesla Drops on EU Sales Collapse

The electric vehicle (EV) maker’s [TSLA] shares plunged 8% on Tuesday, dragging its market cap below $1trn for the first time since November, Reuters reported. This followed data showing sales in Europe fell 45% in January, while overall EV sales in the region rose 37%. The slump adds pressure on CEO Elon Musk to introduce lower-priced models and advance autonomous vehicles. Despite the drop, Tesla shares are up 51% over the past 12 months.

STLA: Into the Red

Stellantis [STLA] reported a net loss of €127m in H2, down from a €7.7bn profit a year earlier, as sales declined across key markets. Revenue fell 21% to €71.9bn. The owner of the Peugeot, Fiat and Jeep brands faces uncertainty after CEO Carlos Tavares’ abrupt departure in December, according to the Financial Times. Stellantis pledged a return to positive cash flow and revenue growth but issued a weaker-than-expected outlook for the year.

Apple to Spend Big in US

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation,” said Apple [AAPL] CEO Tim Cook, announcing that the firm will spend over $500bn in US investment over four years, including a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The move will create 20,000 jobs, mostly in R&D, software and artificial intelligence (AI). The spending covers suppliers, Apple TV+ productions and infrastructure, the BBC reported.

Will Robotics Pay off for Amazon?

Amazon [AMZN] is ramping up robotics investments to cut costs in its retail network, committing up to $25bn to automation-driven warehouses. The push comes as it faces rising AI spending and competition from low-cost rivals like PDD Holding’s [PDD] Temu. While Amazon’s total capex for 2025 is projected at $100bn, about a quarter will go toward e-commerce efficiencies, the Financial Times detailed.

SMCI Avoids Delisting by a Whisker

Super Micro Computer [SMCI] surged post-market after filing its overdue financial reports with the SEC, avoiding a potential Nasdaq delisting. The stock had dropped 11.5% during the session amid uncertainty over its ability to meet the February 25 deadline. The delays stemmed from Ernst & Young’s resignation and related concerns, Seeking Alpha reported. Read OPTO’s recent deep dive into the stock for more context.

Meta Denies Data Center Report

The Information reported that Meta [META] is exploring a $200bn AI-focused data center campus, with potential sites being considered in Louisiana, Wyoming or Texas. It also said executives have visited locations, but a Meta spokesperson denied the report, calling it “pure speculation”, Reuters noted, saying the tech giant’s spending plans had already been announced.

AI Data Center Boost for Constellation Energy

AI acceleration will see power demand from data centers grow by more than 160% between 2023 and 2030, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. Nuclear energy facilities, such as those owned and operated by Constellation Energy [CEG], will likely play a critical role in ensuring there is enough electricity supply. OPTO looks at Constellation’s growth plan and discusses Q4 earnings, reported last week.