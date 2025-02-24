Apple: What to Expect from Today’s AGM

Apple [AAPL] investors will vote on two shareholder proposals today: one from the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative group, aiming to end its diversity, equity and inclusion policies; and another seeking details on Apple’s “ethical” artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. The company is opposing both motions, which in any case are unlikely to pass, the Financial Times detailed, as major shareholders BlackRock and Vanguard have distanced themselves from political activism.

Alibaba Bets Big on AI

Alibaba [BABA] announced on Monday that it plans to invest $52.4bn in cloud and AI infrastructure over the next three years, surpassing its total spending in the sector over the past decade, Seeking Alpha reported. CEO Eddie Wu emphasized cloud computing as Alibaba’s key AI revenue driver, with demand for hosting services surging. The company’s cloud revenue grew 11% year-on-year in Q4.

Tesla vs. Waymo

Tesla [TSLA] will launch its first autonomous robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June. The fleet will use Tesla’s full self-driving technology. Tesla faces competition from Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Waymo, which has services in Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles, with Austin, Atlanta and Miami in the pipeline. Amazon’s [AMZN] Zoox and Lyft [LYFT] are also expanding in the robotaxi space, according to Seeking Alpha.

5 SaaS Stocks to Watch in 2025

A notable uptick following the election of US President Donald Trump brought the share prices of many software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks above their pandemic-era highs: the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF [IGV] is up 18.88% in the past 12 months on February 21, although it was up just 0.33% in the year to date. OPTO dives into five SaaS stocks reporting this week and examines the investment case for each.

Takeaway Takeover

Tech investor Prosus NV [PROSY] will acquire Just Eat Takeaway.com [TKWY:AS] for €4.1bn in an all-cash deal at €20.30 per share, a 49% premium to the three-month average price, Bloomberg reported. The move expands Prosus’ food delivery portfolio across Europe. CEO Fabricio Bloisi aims to accelerate growth post-deal, with Prosus holding $18bn in cash and earmarking up to $11bn for future acquisitions.

Buffett: I Still Want to Buy Businesses

Warren Buffett reassured Berkshire Hathaway [BRK:B] shareholders that the firm remains committed to owning businesses despite its cash pile hitting a record $334.2bn, following stock sales and a lack of major acquisitions. In his annual letter, released on Saturday alongside Q4 results, Buffett emphasized Berkshire’s focus on equities, particularly US stocks with global reach.

Top Tech Earnings This Week

This week will see a series of high-profile tech earnings, foremost among them being Nvidia [NVDA] after the close on Wednesday; analysts are expecting over 64% in year-over-year EPS growth. Also reporting are Salesforce [CRM], Zoom [ZM], C3.ai [AI], Dell [DELL], HP [HPQ] and Snowflake [SNOW]. In January, OPTO unpacked why SNOW stock was a top pick for 2025 among analysts. Will its earnings call support this view?