What’s the latest in AI?

Microsoft and OpenAI: A conscious uncoupling?

One of the most iconic partnerships of the early days of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom has entered a new phase. Microsoft [MSFT] and OpenAI announced earlier this week that they have loosened the terms of their relationship. OpenAI can now sell its technology more broadly, while Microsoft has relinquished exclusive hosting rights, although it retains a revenue share and keeps its $135bn stake. The changes give OpenAI greater commercial flexibility as it prepares for a potential IPO.

Don’t be evil with AI, Google staff ask

“We want to see AI benefit humanity, not being used in inhumane or extremely harmful ways,” wrote 560 employees of Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google in an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai. “This includes lethal autonomous weapons and mass surveillance, but extends beyond.” The letter was sent in response to reports that the tech firm is close to signing a deal with the US Department of Defense that would see its Gemini model being used for classified operations without formal safeguards, according to the Financial Times.

Can Europe force Google to open AI capabilities?

Elsewhere, in a potentially far-reaching development, the European Commission has proposed measures that would require Google to open key Android capabilities to third parties, enabling greater interoperability for rival search engines and AI developers. The draft rules would allow competing AI services to integrate more fully with apps, including features like custom wake words and task execution across devices, Seeking Alpha noted.

Berkshire Hathaway’s first post-Buffett earnings

Berkshire Hathaway [BRK-B] is expected to report Q1 2026 earnings on 2 May, the same day the investing conglomerate holds its annual shareholder meeting. The results will say a lot about how Greg Abel has been steering the ship since taking the helm on 1 January, having told shareholders at last year’s annual meeting that he would stick to the investing principles that Warren Buffett had espoused. CMC Aureon unpacks what to look out for on the call.

Data centre buildout fuels debt surge

Canadian bitcoin-miner-turned-data-centre-developer Hut 8 [HUT] has raised $3.25bn in investment-grade bonds to fund a project linked to Google. The 600,000 square-foot facility in Louisiana will be backed by a 15-year lease with cloud startup Fluidstack; Google will provide a financial backstop. The deal was led by Goldman Sachs [GS]. Data centre developers have been “tapping every corner” of debt markets, according to Bloomberg, with Wall Street raising tens of billions in recent weeks.

Amazon’s AI rollout generates pushback

Amazon [AMZN] is tightly tracking AI adoption across its retail “Stores” division, measuring how often software engineers use AI tools and whether they improve output, according to an internal document seen by Business Insider. The initiative spans more than 2,100 engineering teams; at least 25 teams are expected to increase output 10-fold this year. However, the rollout has also triggered internal friction over top-down mandates, overlapping AI projects and unclear success metrics.

Is Dave set for a parabolic rise?

Fintech neobank Dave [DAVE] was the best-performing consumer finance stock of 2025, rising over 150% on the back of strong finances, improving credit quality and a pivot towards high-margin payments. With a buy now, pay later product launching in Q2 and a high-profile hedge fund manager making a bullish bet, the investment case is building – but regulatory risks and a potentially stretched valuation mean caution is still warranted. CMC Aureon examines whether the rally has further to run.