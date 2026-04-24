Renewables overtook coal in 2025

Renewable energy became the world’s largest source of electricity in 2025, overtaking coal for the first time, according to a study by think tank Ember. Coal-fired generation fell slightly to 33%, while renewables rose to 33.8%. Wind and solar met 99% of global electricity demand growth, with solar accounting for around 75% of that increase. Additionally, the International Energy Agency said 2025 saw the largest ever annual rise in solar PV generation, Tech Radar reported.

Will SpaceX produce its own GPUs?

SpaceX may be considering manufacturing its own GPUs as part of a broader artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure push, according to Reuters, citing a draft IPO filing. The firm also noted it expects “to continue sourcing a significant portion of our compute hardware from third-party suppliers, and there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve our objectives with respect to TERAFAB within ​the expected timeframes, or at all.”

Tesla defends capex hike

Reporting earnings this week, Tesla [TSLA] has raised its capital expenditure plans to $25bn this year, up from a prior $20bn forecast, as Elon Musk expands investment into robotaxis, autonomous trucks, robotics and TERAFAB. The update follows a 17% rise in Q1 profit and marks a sharp increase from $8.5bn spent last year. Musk said the spending was justified by expected new revenue streams.

Is Hasbro a good defensive play?

Mr. Potato Head. Transformers. G.I. Joe. My Little Pony. Nerf. Play-Doh. Hasbro [HAS] owns the IP for many of the most iconic toy lines. It has been restructuring by divesting non-core media assets, cutting costs, and doubling down on gaming and licensing. Following an impressive spike in 2025, the question is whether HAS stock is played out, or if it still has room to run. CMC Aureon dives into the investment case for the stock.

NOW falters on Q1 earnings

ServiceNow [NOW] shares fell 14% post-market after Q1 2026 results highlighted a weaker-than-expected gross margin outlook. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.97, in line with estimates. Revenue rose 22% year-on-year to $3.77bn, slightly ahead of forecasts. The company lifted Q2 subscription revenue guidance to $3.815bn-3.82bn and full-year subscription revenue to $15.74bn-15.78bn, both above consensus. However, full-year subscription gross margin guidance of 81.5% came in below the 82.1% estimate.

Three alternative lending stocks to watch

Seeking Alpha’s Steven Cress has identified three top-Quant-rated stocks in the consumer finance industry that could benefit from the ongoing oil price crunch. These are EZCORP [EZPW], a provider of short-term, collateral-backed pawn loans; Enova International [ENVA], a digital platform that provides loans and online services to underserved consumers; and Atlanticus Holdings [ATLC], which provides credit products through bank partnerships, again focusing on underserved consumers.

Is Applied Optoelectronics more than “the latest viral AI stock”?

Applied Optoelectronics [AAOI] is a US-based semiconductor company, specialised in the development and manufacture of advanced optical and HFC networking products. The stock is up 1,264% over the last 12 months, driven by the AI data centre boom. Earlier this year, MarketWatch described the firm as the “latest viral AI stock”. CMC Aureon asks if it is just a viral sensation, or if there is more to AAOI.