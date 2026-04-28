DAVE Stock: Is Dave on a Parabolic Rise?

Founded in 2017, fintech and neobank Dave [DAVE] operates a mobile-first financial platform targeting underserved and lower-income Americans. Its flagship product, ExtraCash, provides short-term cash advances in exchange for a subscription fee, optional tipping and interchange fees.

Dave differentiates itself from traditional players with its artificial intelligence-supported (AI) underwriting capabilities, which analyse cash flow, employment and spending patterns rather than traditional credit scores to offer mini-loans. The company also offers budgeting tools, the Dave Debit Card and the Side Hustle job portal to over 13.5 million users.

When we covered Dave in August 2025, we cited the firm’s business model as “recession-proof”, arguing that short-term microloans could experience increased demand during economic downturns, as consumers turn to accessible financing options for basic necessities such as petrol, rent and overdraft fee payments.

The market seems to agree. Back in August, Dave was trading just under the $200 mark. Eight months later, with economic volatility driven by energy shocks front of mind for the average consumer, the stock has risen to $279.48 – an increase of nearly 40%.

Even with a stellar rise in 2025, some observers argue that Dave’s bull run is only just beginning. Following a record quarterly report, increased analyst scrutiny and a pivot to a lower risk, higher margin payments model, CMC Aureon examines the case for and against this fintech stock.

Neobank no more

On 2 March, Dave recorded Q4 earnings of $3.69, missing estimates by $0.06, while revenue of $163.7m, up 62.2% year-on-year, beat expectations by $1.42m. According to CEO and Founder Jason Wilk, FY2025 “was the strongest year in Dave’s history,” with full-year revenue up 60% to $554m and adjusted EBITDA of $227m at a 41% margin. A 36% y/y increase in average revenue per user and 19% growth in multi-transaction members highlighted sustained demand.

Credit performance improved, thanks to AI-related advancements. Growth in subscription revenue from the Dave Card was another highlight, as well as the transfer of ExtraCash receivables to an off-balance sheet funding structure with partner Coastal Community Bank – owned by holding company Coastal Financial Corporation [CCB]. The restructuring is expected to reduce the cost of capital and unlock over $200m in incremental liquidity.

For 2026, management expects revenue in the $690m-710m range and adjusted EPS of $14-15. COO and CFO Kyle Beilman said the guidance was built on “mid-teens MTM growth, continued ARPU expansion driven by origination size, pricing, subscription mix and a disciplined investment posture.”

On 3 March the company announced plans to offer $150m in convertible senior notes due 2031, and later increased the amount to $175m on 5 March. Dave estimates net proceeds between $168m-192.1m, which it said would be used to cover the $15.1m cost of a capped call transaction, plus share repurchases and general corporate purposes.

Road to the top

Dave debuted on the Nasdaq via a SPAC merger in January 2022, at an opening price of $8.27 and a market cap of $3.1bn. After an intense spike in early 2022 to nearly $500, DAVE shares fell as low as $4.54 when it began to dawn on investors that the company was not yet turning a profit. The stock languished at or below IPO prices for much of 2023-24 before beginning a steady climb upward in late 2024, driven by improving fundamentals.

As energy shocks connected to the US-Iran conflict produce volatility, many analysts have turned to consumer finance as a potential haven. In 2025, Dave recorded a 150%-plus rise, making it the best-performing consumer finance stock, compared to broader sector growth of 14%.

As of 27 April, DAVE stock was trading at $279.48, up 26.23% in the year to date and up over 200% in the past 12 months.

DAVE stock chart by TradingView

Consumer finance competition: DAVE vs AFRM vs SOFI

At a nearly 80% rise over the course of the year, neobank SoFi Technologies [SOFI] was the second-best performing consumer finance stock in 2025, though its performance has lagged in Q1 2026. The company offers home, student and personal loans, as well as banking and investment services via its mobile application. While traditionally involved in larger-scale lending than Dave, it has recently targeted capital-light revenue streams such as its Loan Platform Business, where it originates loans for third parties and collects fees without keeping the loans on its own balance sheet. The company’s 2026 earnings and revenue outlook, posted on 30 January alongside robust Q4 results, beat expectations, with management guiding at least 30% annual revenue growth through 2028. On 17 March, the firm was the target of a short report from Muddy Waters research, though SoFi has called the report inaccurate and is exploring legal action.

In contrast to Dave’s micro-loan offerings, Affirm Holdings [AFRM] primarily offers buy now, pay later (BNPL) products via both point-of-sale and merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The company serves approximately 24.1 million customers and 419,000 merchants, generating revenue through merchant fees, loan interest and interchange fees. AFRM stock has suffered from economic uncertainty related to the Middle East conflict, but was named a top consumer finance pick by Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette on easing private credit fears and potential upward earnings estimate revisions.

Here is how the three fintech stocks compare in terms of fundamentals:

DAVE AFRM SOFI Market Cap $3.58bn $21.23bn $23.52bn P/S Ratio 7.30 6.09 6.39 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 25.89% 28.39% 29.50% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 18.26% 24.12% 21.74%

Source: Yahoo Finance

DAVE stock: The investment case

The bull case for Dave

While many early investors picked DAVE for its potential, driving share prices to meme-stock levels shortly after IPO, its recent rally is driven by improving financials, with the company reporting consistent profits and expanding services, coupled with decreased risk.

In April, EMJ Capital Founder Eric Jackson, a hedge fund manager known for discovering parabolic small-cap stocks, made a bullish bet on Dave. Jackson noted that the market prices this fintech as a bank, even as it moves into the high-margin payments business. The company’s operations are supported by its sponsor bank, Coastal Community, which provides FDIC-insured accounts and a regulatory and compliance backbone for Dave, allowing it to offer bank-like services without being a chartered bank itself.

Jackson estimated that Dave’s Pay in Four BNPL service, launching in Q2 2026, could add between $25m and $117m in incremental annual revenue by 2028. He argued Dave could see a similar growth trajectory to Sezzle [SEZL], shares of which rose some 47-fold prior to a short report from Hindenburg, but based on a stronger, more stable business model.

The bear case for Dave

The investment case for Dave rests on the assumption that consumer access to funds will remain tight, driving demand for its micro-loans. A sudden economic upswing could put pressure on Dave’s revenue. Regulatory risks also remain, although its partnership with Coastal Community Bank seems intended to prevent lawsuits similar to the Department of Justice case filed in December 2024. Additionally, given its 2025 gains, some observers argue that Dave’s valuation is stretched, trading at a P/E ratio of 20.66 as of 27 April. Even with improved financial health, DAVE remains a high-volatility pick, and should be approached with caution.

Conclusion

Boasting improved financial health and a supportive economic environment for consumer finance, Dave could be poised to replicate its early 2022 parabolic rise. However, sudden drops in demand for the fintech’s products, regulatory pressures or execution missteps could drive a similarly steep drop in DAVE stock.