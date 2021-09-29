  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

What investing in Steve Mnuchin’s $2.5bn fund meant for the SoftBank share price

29 Sep 2021, 23:35GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

The SoftBank [9984.T] share price popped on 21 September after the conglomerate agreed to back high-profile investment banker and former Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin’s (pictured) new $2.5bn private equity fund.

Liberty Strategic Capital was launched earlier this year by Mnuchin, who managed all things fiscal during the Donald Trump Administration. A former Goldman Sachs senior executive and the founder of hedge fund Dune Capital Management, Mnuchin has investment pedigree. Under his oversight, Liberty Strategic Capital will focus on the technology, fintech, cybersecurity and financial services sectors.

Some of these themes overlap. And clearly, investors have given it their backing, with SoftBank’s share price jumping on the news. As a potentially undervalued stock, SoftBank’s share price could finally be on its way up.

 

SFTBY Chart by TradingView

 

What’s happening with SoftBank’s share price?

September has been a strong month for SoftBank’s share price. Between 1 and 8 September, SoftBank’s share price jumped more than 18%, going from ¥6,286 to ¥7,575. The stock then entered something of a tailspin before news of the investment in Liberty helped the stock bounce back.

This contrasts with SoftBank’s share price performance so far this year, having fallen 16.6% since the start of the year (through 29 September). Dampening sentiment has been second-quarter earnings that were noticeably softer than the record-breaking first quarter.

Hitting the bottom line in the results was the conglomerate’s exposure to Chinese tech stocks, which have suffered from Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny of the sector. There also appears to be some trepidation over SoftBank’s talismanic CEO Masayoshi Son’s strategy pivoting his investment strategy to back AI stocks.

 

Where does Liberty fit in with SoftBank’s wider strategy?

Many of the areas Liberty is looking at overlap with what SoftBank might consider its bread and butter, such as technology and fintech. According to the Financial Times, a person close to the decision said SoftBank had been encouraged to invest by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund [PIF], which has already put money into Mnuchin’s fund along with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala. The fund was the biggest backer of SoftBank’s first Vision Fund and Yasir al-Rumayyan, who is the governor of Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has a seat on the SoftBank board.

Liberty Strategic Capital's first investment has been Israeli cyber security start-up, Cybereason, with Mnuchin saying that he was influenced by cyberattacks during his time as Treasury secretary.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 has also invested in the cybersecurity firm. Yet, despite the success of SoftBank’s first Vision Fund, the investment bank’s second Vision Fund has been struggling to get external backing. This has led to the investment bank investing its own money in the fund. Senior management have also taken a sizable stake in the fund.

In marked contrast to Vision Fund 1’s investment in internet stocks, the second iteration of the fund invests in emergent themes, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

AI and deep learning, as an investment theme, has grown 2.3% in the past month, according to Opto’s thematic screener, underpinned by strong performances of funds like the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF [BOTZ] and Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF [FTEC].

“AI is going to disrupt education, fintech, transportation, and medicine. I’m taking risks for that,” Son told Barron’s in an August interview.

“AI is going to disrupt education, fintech, transportation, and medicine. I’m taking risks for that” - SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son

 

Where next?

SoftBank’s share price is arguably a bargain. The stock carries a forward price to earnings ratio of 9.44, its fundamentals look strong, and it is a profitable company. Among the analysts tracking SoftBank’s share price, the investment bank has a ¥10,547.20 average price target, hitting this would see a 55% upside on the 28 September close. 

“The discount is too much. Investors still don’t trust our ability to continuously make good upside. We [must] prove ourselves in the next few years. People talk about us as if we are an index fund. If you are an index, you don’t trade at [a] discount. Someday, I believe we will trade at a premium,” Son told Barron’s.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Why is the AMC Entertainment stock seeing an increase in short interest?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Why is the AMC Entertainment stock seeing an increase in short interest?

The AMC Entertainment stock price has been identified as one of the top shorted stocks to cash in on by data firm S3 Partners.

29 Sep 2021
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Why a lack of Australian media licensing deals frazzled the Facebook share price
  • Updates
  • genome-editing

The DNA of the Crispr Therapeutics’ share price
  • Updates
  • clean-energy

Is the NexGen Energy share a buy amid the uranium rally?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Why is the AMC Entertainment stock seeing an increase in short interest?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Why is the AMC Entertainment stock seeing an increase in short interest?

The AMC Entertainment stock price has been identified as one of the top shorted stocks to cash in on by data firm S3 Partners.

29 Sep 2021
Why a lack of Australian media licensing deals frazzled the Facebook share price
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Why a lack of Australian media licensing deals frazzled the Facebook share price

How will an Australian media law that changes how social media companies negotiate news licences affect the Facebook share price?

29 Sep 2021
The DNA of the Crispr Therapeutics’ share price
  • Updates
  • genome-editing

The DNA of the Crispr Therapeutics’ share price

The gene-editing market is set to rapidly grow over the coming several years, but stocks like Crispr Therapeutics often trade on speculation.

29 Sep 2021
Is the NexGen Energy share a buy amid the uranium rally?
  • Updates
  • clean-energy

Is the NexGen Energy share a buy amid the uranium rally?

Uranium prices are surging and NexGen share price could be the glowing light among the beneficiaries.

29 Sep 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar