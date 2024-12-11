Quantum: Worth $30bn by 2035?

Some quantum computing stocks spiked Tuesday, following Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google’s announcement of Willow, a groundbreaking quantum chip. Rigetti Computing [RGTI] soared by 45%, leading the rally. “The largest beneficiary of Quantum computing will be, undoubtedly, healthcare and specifically drug discovery,” wrote James Foord, Investing Group Leader for The Pragmatic Investor, in an analysis for Seeking Alpha; Foord thinks the quantum computing market could reach $30bn by 2035.

Are the Chips Down for CHIPS?

The Chips and Science Act (CHIPS), passed in 2022, has been a cornerstone of efforts to revitalize US semiconductor manufacturing. However, the return of Donald Trump to the presidency has cast doubt on its future, the Financial Times reported; in an October interview, Trump referred to CHIPS as “so bad”. The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced it had finalized a $6.17bn CHIPS award to Micron Technology [MU] to support building fabs in New York and Idaho.

GM Drops Robotaxi Efforts

General Motors [GM] has decided to halt funding for its Cruise self-driving taxi venture and says it will now “refocus autonomous driving development on personal vehicles”, according to the BBC. The company cited the competitive robotaxi market and the significant resources required to scale Cruise as key factors behind this strategic pivot. In October, Tesla [TSLA] unveiled its Cybercab robotaxi, adding pressure to the sector.

No Love for AppLovin

AppLovin [APP] shares plummeted 14.7% on Monday, marking their worst day in over two years, after failing to secure a spot in the S&P 500. Despite widespread speculation and impressive growth — with shares up 783.3% this year and a market cap of $114.95bn — the company was overlooked for inclusion. Back in October, on the Foresight Substack channel, OPTO detailed how analysts and investors alike are bullish on the stock’s prospects.

How Much Should AI Cost?

OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar hinted at a potential shift in pricing strategies for the Microsoft-backed [MSFT] company’s artificial intelligence (AI) tools, suggesting that enterprise customers could eventually pay thousands of dollars monthly. This would align costs more closely with the value businesses derive from AI, Friar said in an interview with Bloomberg. Currently, OpenAI offers a $20/month subscription for consumers and a $200/month plan for advanced model access.

Strong Quarter, Mixed Guidance for C3.ai

The share price of C3.ai [AI] fluctuated on Tuesday after the enterprise AI software company reported strong quarterly results and increased its outlook, but offered mixed guidance. Analysts, including JMP Securities, maintained optimism, raising their price target from $40 to $55 while reaffirming a ‘market outperform’ rating. The company’s Q2 fiscal 2025 results showed accelerating growth, with revenue guidance for Q3 set between $95.5m and $100.5m, slightly above consensus at the midpoint.

Can AI Help Salesforce Maintain Momentum?

US-based software-as-a-service firm Salesforce [CRM] has seen its stock rise following healthy Q3 earnings and the release of Agentforce, a new AI customer service product that can help companies drastically reduce headcounts: within a week of launching, the tool already counted the likes of FedEx [FDX] and Accenture [ACN] among its users. While 2024 has been a rocky year for Salesforce, analysts are still bullish about CRM stock. Exclusively in the app, OPTO explores why, and reveals how it stacks up to close competitors.