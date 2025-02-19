Intel Carve-Up: What You Need to Know

Shares of the struggling US chipmaker [INTC] surged 10% on reports that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSM] and Broadcom [AVGO] may acquire parts of it. Meanwhile, Silver Lake is in talks to buy a majority stake in its Altera unit. US President Donald Trump is exploring ways to revive the chipmaker, the Financial Times reported: its struggles are seen as a national security issue, as it is the only US firm that can make cutting-edge chips.

Constellation Swings to a Profit

Constellation Energy [CEG] closed up 2.6% after Q4 adjusted earnings beat estimates, driven by lower expenses and rising power demand, Seeking Alpha outlined. A Thursday meeting with regulators could be a stock catalyst. CEG swung to a $852m Q4 net profit from last year’s net loss of $36m, while revenue fell 7% year-over-year. FY 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $8.90–9.60 aligns with expectations.

Can Election Winner Save Germany’s Auto Industry?

Germany’s auto industry is in crisis as electric vehicle demand slumps and Chinese competition intensifies; Volkswagen [VWAGY] and Mercedes-Benz [MBGAF] face declining sales and rising costs. Executives are hoping for political relief after Sunday’s election. “We need an economic turnaround now,” Hildegard Müller, Head of Germany’s VDA car lobby, told Bloomberg.

Earnings Breakdown: Shift4

The payments firm [FOUR] reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.35 that beat estimates of $1.15, while revenue of $405m missed expectations of $1.003bn, Seeking Alpha detailed. CEO Jared Isaacman highlighted record-breaking results, with payment volumes surging 49% year-over-year to $47.9bn and adjusted free cash flow up 78% to $134m. Read OPTO’s recent deep dive into Shift4 stock.

Silicon Valley vs. Brussels

US big tech is stepping up its fight against EU regulations, emboldened by support from the Trump administration. Meta [META] has led opposition to the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, while Vice President JD Vance recently criticized the EU’s “onerous international” rules. Nonetheless, the European Commission’s tech leader Henna Virkkunen told the Financial Times that the EU is “fully committed to enforce our rules”.

X Fundraising Round in the Offing

Elon Musk’s X is in talks to raise funds at a $44bn valuation, the same price he paid in 2022. The move signals a potential turnaround after prior investor markdowns, including Fidelity’s 70% cut. Talks are ongoing, and details could change, but this would mark X’s first external funding round since Musk took it private, following advertiser exits and a controversial overhaul of the platform.

UBER vs. LYFT: Which Ridesharing App is Pulling Ahead?

Uber [UBER] made investing headlines in early February when hedge fund manager Bill Ackman revealed a $2.3bn stake in the company. However, Lyft [LYFT] still represents a significant challenger for market share, especially in North America. With both firms reporting Q4 earnings recently, OPTO investigates whether UBER or LYFT is more likely to turbocharge investors’ portfolios.