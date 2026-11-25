MiniMed Group [MMED] has something to prove.

Though founded in 1983, the Northridge, California-based company was acquired by Medtronic [MDT] in 2001 and operated as its subsidiary, until it was spun off on 15 October. Just weeks later, the newly independent diabetes technology business delivered accelerating insulin-pump sales, expanding profitability and its first positive free-cash-flow quarter as a standalone operation.

Yet the company’s latest results also illustrate the challenges of its transition. Revenue growth remains solid rather than spectacular, earnings have yet to consistently meet expectations, and an accelerated product launch comes with a substantial financial cost.

The opportunity is not to be sniffed at. MiniMed estimated its total addressable market at a value of $19bn globally at the end of its fiscal 2026, and analysts have consistently flagged the company as the only full-stack player in the space. Automated insulin delivery (AID) systems are becoming increasingly important in diabetes management, while new products could allow MiniMed to reach patients beyond its traditional customer base. However, competitors are also investing heavily in the market, and the company’s newly acquired independence leaves it responsible for financing its own ambitions.

Here, Aureon investigates MiniMed’s latest earnings, its developing product portfolio and the opportunities and risks facing MMED investors.

Pumps lead the way

MiniMed’s ecosystem combines insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors (CGM), infusion sets and consumables, dosing algorithms and connected-app software, with a flagship MiniMed 780G system aimed at people on intensive insulin therapy.

The company reported fiscal Q2 2027 earnings on 24 November. Revenue of $822m was up 9.3% year-on-year and came in slightly below consensus of roughly $825m. GAAP net income of $22m, or $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $5m a year earlier, but fell about $0.02 per share short of expectations. US sales rose 8.3% to $243m, while international sales rose 9.8% to $579m.

The market fixated on a different number. The number of new pumps sold reached around 38,000, up 18% y/y and accelerating from 8% growth in Q1, with US new pump sales up more than 30% and Western Europe up more than 20%. Pump revenue grew 14.7% to $151m, while CGM revenue rose 10.4% to $423m and consumables rose 4% to $243m.

Profitability also improved. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $140m, a 17.0% margin, while free cash flow of $55m was the company’s first positive quarter since becoming independent. MiniMed ended the quarter with no debt, $256m in cash and an undrawn $500m revolving credit facility.

Management reaffirmed fiscal 2027 organic revenue growth of about 10.5%, but guided to an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 11.3%. That figure includes an accelerated $162m charge payable to Blackstone, linked to the early clearance of MiniMed Fit; excluding it, the underlying margin outlook is unchanged at about 16%. Executives also warned that gross margin will decline in the second half, owing to an increased mix of the lower-margin Simplera sensor and pulled-forward Fit manufacturing costs.

In November, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Fit, MiniMed’s first tubeless pump, bringing the product’s US launch forward to spring 2027. Capacity supports about 20,000 patients in year one, but management expects the revenue and profit contribution to build only over 18 to 24 months. Elsewhere, MiniMed Flex with Simplera launched in nine Western European countries, and Flex with Abbott’s Laboratories’ [ABT] Instinct sensor received CE Mark.

MMED’s choppy post-IPO trading

MiniMed’s separation from Medtronic, first announced in June 2025, kicked into gear with its 6 March debut on the Nasdaq. It sold 28m shares at $20 per share, raising an estimated $538m after underwriting discounts and offering expenses, and retaining $309m in net proceeds. Much of the proceeds went to general corporate purposes and intercompany debt owed to Medtronic, which retained approximately 90% of MMED shares. Following an exchange offer in line with the separation, however, Medtronic no longer holds equity in its spinoff.

Iran-war related oil price hikes made March 2026 far from an ideal time to list, so MMED shares have seen plenty of volatility in their nearly nine-month existence. Share prices dropped steadily from the IPO to an all-time low of $10.65 on 15 May, before rebounding to a peak of $24.43 ahead of the separation from Medtronic. As of the 24 November close, MMED shares were trading at $19.07, down 4.65% from the IPO price but up 11.87% in the past six months.

Diabetes devices: MMED vs PODD vs TNDM

MiniMed faces significant competition in the AID market, with firms of varying sizes and product portfolios.

Insulet [PODD], maker of the tubeless Omnipod, is the growth benchmark and the company MiniMed Fit will meet head-on. Its Q3 2026 revenue rose 19.2% to $842m, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 and an adjusted operating margin of 22.0%. Insulet lifted its full-year revenue growth guidance to 21-22% at constant currency and approved a $1bn share buyback.

Tandem Diabetes Care [TNDM], which sells the t:slim X2 and Mobi pumps, is a smaller and less profitable turnaround story. Q3 revenue grew 13.8% to $283.7m, although GAAP earnings remained negative at a loss of $0.10 per share. Adjusted EBITDA of $18m, compared with $2.8m in the year-ago quarter, and management reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of around $1.08bn.

Here is how the fundamentals of the three companies compare, as of the 24 November close.

MMED PODD TNDM Market cap $4.70bn $9.28bn $1.22bn P/S ratio 1.27 2.92 1.12 Estimated sales growth (Current fiscal year) 15.75% 22.02% 6.13% Estimated sales growth (Next fiscal year) 9.00% 11.70% 7.40%

Source: Yahoo Finance

The investment case for MMED stock

MiniMed’s transition into an independent company presents investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to a sizeable and evolving diabetes technology market. Its established product portfolio, international distribution network and installed customer base provide a foundation for further growth.

The bull case rests on three developments. First, accelerating new-pump sales suggest that MiniMed is improving its ability to attract customers. Second, Fit and Flex could broaden its product offering and strengthen its competitive position, particularly in tubeless insulin delivery. Third, positive free cash flow and expanding adjusted EBITDA margins provide early evidence that the business can finance its expansion while improving its financial profile.

The opportunity in type 2 diabetes is particularly interesting. A large population of patients requires insulin therapy, but many do not currently use automated pump systems. Fit’s tubeless design, seven-day wear and larger reservoir could help MiniMed reach customers who might otherwise favour simpler injection-based treatments.

Indeed, analyst perspectives on MiniMed are largely bullish. Truist analyst Richard Newitter initiated a ‘buy’ rating and $29 price target for MiniMed in September, citing new launches, a strong partnership with Abbott and a better business strategy following years of underinvestment by Medtronic. Newitter noted that MiniMed was more attractive as a stand-alone, adding that Truist sees it as “capable of sustaining a 10% revenue CAGR and potential to double EPS in two years”.

Then, in November, Piper Sandler analyst Matt O’Brien upgraded MiniMed from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’ and raised his price target from $21 to $28, pointing to the upcoming launch of Fit in spring 2027. At the same time, O’Brien downgraded Insulet as new competitors – MiniMed included – have begun eating into the larger firm’s market share.

There are also significant risks. MiniMed’s revenue growth is currently slower than Insulet’s, while its profitability remains relatively modest. Its 11.3% FY27 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, reflecting the $162m Blackstone charge, illustrates the investment required to bring new products to market.

Furthermore, the company must establish its own operational infrastructure and capital-allocation discipline. Although the separation gives management greater strategic freedom, it also removes the financial and organisational support previously provided by Medtronic.

Competition is another consideration. Insulet has an established tubeless-pump business, while Tandem continues to develop its own AID technology. Abbott and DexCom [DXCM] also remain important players in the CGM market, meaning MiniMed faces competition across several components of its ecosystem.

Lastly, investors should consider the company’s valuation against its relatively short public-market history. The shares have yet to establish a stable trading range, and enthusiasm surrounding Fit’s FDA clearance and the company’s separation could already be reflected in its market price.