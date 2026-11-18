Veeva Systems [VEEV] is one of those companies that quietly gets on with its job, out of the public eye – no one has the remotest interest in the love life of its CEO. But Veeva certainly merits more attention on the part of investors, combining a highly specialised and indispensable role in a fast-growing space, with exposure to a number of interlinked tech themes. Ahead of its Q3 earnings, scheduled for 3 December, let’s unpack what could make Veeva appealing to investors willing to look beyond the headlines.

Veeva provides cloud-based software, data and services to the pharma, biotech and medtech industries, covering functions ranging from clinical development and regulatory compliance to commercial operations.

This specialist focus is central to the investment case for VEEV stock. Veeva’s products are embedded in processes that are highly regulated and operationally important, creating potential switching costs and long-term customer relationships. Its Vault platform provides the underlying technology for applications across its Development, Quality, Commercial and Data clouds.

The company is also positioning itself to benefit from the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences. Its strategy combines AI features embedded in existing applications with Falcon, an agentic platform.

At its 5 November Investor Day, management reiterated its ambition to reach a $6bn revenue run rate by 2030. The target compares with an annualised revenue run rate of approximately $3.7bn based on Q2 fiscal 2027 results. Veeva said it remained on track to achieve the goal, with continued growth in its existing products, services expansion and AI among the supporting factors.

The next set of results will offer investors an opportunity to assess progress against that strategy, as well as the near-term performance of its subscription business.

Q3 guidance: A high bar for results

Veeva is scheduled to report its Q3 fiscal 2027 results on 3 December, after the US market closes. The quarter ended on 31 October.

The company has already provided an indication of what investors should expect. At its 5 November Investor Day, CFO Brian Van Wagener reiterated the guidance issued alongside its Q2 results, saying Veeva expected to meet or exceed its targets.

The Q3 outlook is as follows:

Total revenue: $932m-935m

$932m-935m Subscription revenue: approximately $782m

approximately $782m Services revenue: $150m-153m

$150m-153m Non-GAAP operating income: $417m-420m

$417m-420m Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $2.33-2.34

The revenue guidance implies continued growth from the $928m reported in Q2, when total revenue increased 18% year-on-year. Subscription revenue, which is the more important indicator of recurring demand, rose 16% to $766.8m.

Let’s dwell on the distinction between subscription and services revenue. Subscription revenue reflects demand for Veeva’s software products and the recurring nature of its customer relationships. Services revenue is more closely linked to implementation and consulting work. Strong services growth can support customer adoption, but investors will want to see that it complements rather than obscures the underlying subscription trajectory.

Veeva has not provided GAAP operating income or diluted EPS guidance for Q3, citing the difficulty of estimating certain excluded items, including stock-based compensation. Investors should therefore distinguish between the company’s non-GAAP targets and its eventual reported GAAP figures.

The company also maintained its full-year fiscal 2027 outlook: revenue of $3.682bn-3.687bn, non-GAAP operating income of approximately $1.64bn and non-GAAP diluted EPS of around $9.21.

Vault CRM: The commercial opportunity

One of the most important developments to watch is the migration of pharmaceutical customers to Vault CRM.

Veeva’s established commercial software business has historically been built around its Veeva CRM product. The transition to Vault CRM represents a significant platform change, with the company seeking to retain existing customers while establishing a new foundation for its commercial applications.

The migration has strategic importance beyond the CRM product itself. A customer adopting Vault CRM may have greater scope to use Veeva’s wider commercial offering, including content management, data and AI tools. A successful transition could therefore strengthen customer relationships and create opportunities for additional sales.

In its Q2 earnings report, Veeva said that two top-20 biopharmaceutical companies and one large enterprise biopharma had committed to Vault CRM during the quarter, taking the total number of top-20 commitments to 12 globally. One top-20 customer had also deployed Vault CRM and the Agentic Call Report across its full US field team.

The November Investor Day presentation provided a further snapshot of adoption: more than 200 Vault CRM customers were live, including five top-20 biopharmas, while 14 of the top 20 had committed to the platform.

These figures suggest that the migration is progressing, although commitments and live deployments are not interchangeable. Investors will want to know how quickly new customers are moving into production, whether existing customers are expanding their use of the platform and how the transition is affecting subscription growth.

The August 2026 selection of Veeva by Regeneron [REGN] for a global Vault CRM deployment is another notable commercial win. UCB [UCBJY] also selected Vault CRM in November, adding to evidence of demand among large pharmaceutical customers.

AI: Opportunity and execution risk

Veeva’s AI strategy is becoming an increasingly important part of its longer-term growth proposition. Its products are designed for a specialised, regulated industry, where AI applications need to operate within established workflows and meet demanding standards: any imprecision or, worse, outright hallucination could have far-reaching consequences.

The company is developing two complementary strands. Vault AI embeds AI capabilities within existing applications, helping users complete tasks using their underlying data and content. Falcon is positioned as an agentic platform, with the aim of carrying out work on behalf of users across clinical development, regulatory affairs, drug safety and commercial operations.

At Investor Day, Veeva highlighted the distinction between the two: Vault AI helps users do the work, while Falcon is intended to do the work for them. The company is developing agents for tasks including clinical document intake, regulatory correspondence, safety case management and medical, legal and regulatory content review.

There are early signs of product development and customer interest. Veeva said Falcon had five early adopters and remained on track for initial go-lives during 2026. It also acquired Copli, an agentic medical, legal and regulatory solutions provider, and launched Falcon MLR using the acquired technology.

The commercial opportunity is potentially substantial. Veeva estimates its total addressable market for industry-specific applications, agents, data and consulting in life sciences at more than $30bn. But that is a company estimate of the potential market, not a measure of revenue that is likely to materialise in the near term.

What investors should watch

Veeva’s financial performance has been supported by strong operating margins as well as revenue growth. In Q2, operating income increased 40% y/y to $275m. The company’s full-year fiscal 2027 guidance implies non-GAAP operating income of approximately $1.64bn, representing a margin of around 44% against its revenue outlook.

At Investor Day, management reiterated its intention to maintain a 35% floor for operating profitability while pursuing the $6bn revenue target. The longer-term goal envisages subscription revenue of $5.2bn and services revenue of $800m by 2030, compared with annualised Q2 fiscal 2027 figures of approximately $3.07bn and $645m, respectively.

This implies that the bulk of the planned expansion is expected to come from subscriptions. That makes the pace of customer adoption, renewal activity and additional product sales particularly important.

There are risks to the outlook. Veeva operates in a specialised market, but it still faces competition from established enterprise software providers and other vendors targeting life sciences. The transition to Vault CRM also carries execution risk: delays or customer reluctance could affect the pace of growth. Meanwhile, AI could create opportunities for Veeva while also changing customer expectations and the competitive landscape.

Conclusion: The investment case for VEEV stock

Veeva enters its Q3 report with a clear growth strategy and management’s expectation that it will meet or exceed its existing guidance. Its recurring subscription business, Vault CRM migration and expanding AI portfolio provide several potential drivers of further growth.

The investment case will depend on execution. Investors will want evidence that CRM commitments are translating into live deployments, that subscription growth remains robust and that AI products can progress from early adoption to meaningful commercial revenue. Veeva’s $6bn 2030 ambition provides a useful measure of management’s confidence, but the quarterly results will need to demonstrate that the company remains on track.