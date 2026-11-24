SELLAS Life Sciences [SLS] has reached the milestone that underpinned its extraordinary share price rally in 2026. On 17 November, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 REGAL trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS), an investigational immunotherapy for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival, with GPS demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the risk of death compared with best available treatment. The result is a major step towards a potential first commercial product for SELLAS, although regulatory approval and commercialisation remain ahead.

As we noted in our July analysis of SLS, the Phase 3 trial required 80 deaths before its final analysis could begin. SELLAS had disclosed that 78 events had occurred by 11 May, and we wrote that positive results could provide a route towards approval and the launch of its first commercial drug.

The 80th event occurred in October, triggering the final analysis, and the results announced on 17 November were positive. The question for investors has shifted from whether GPS can clear its pivotal clinical hurdle to whether SELLAS can translate the result into an approved treatment and build a sustainable business.

A further question mark attaches to the firm’s valuation. It has soared nearly 770% over the past 12 months, largely driven by anticipation of this development, with Reuters reporting that the stock more than tripled on 17 November after the results were announced.

Now we will see whether SELLAS can deliver the tangible results that justify this valuation.

The result investors wanted

The REGAL trial evaluated GPS as a maintenance treatment for patients with AML who had achieved a second or subsequent complete remission, or complete remission with insufficient platelet recovery, following salvage therapy. Participants were ineligible for, or unable to undergo, an allogeneic stem-cell transplant.

The randomised trial enrolled 126 patients and compared GPS with investigator-selected best-available treatment. Its primary endpoint was overall survival.

GPS demonstrated median overall survival of 24.0 months, compared with 14.7 months for the control group. The company reported a 41% reduction in the risk of death, represented by a hazard ratio of 0.59. The result was statistically significant, with a p-value of 0.035.

The safety profile was also encouraging. SELLAS reported that GPS was generally well tolerated, with no new safety signals. Treatment-related adverse events were predominantly mild to moderate, most commonly local injection-site reactions.

The result supports the company’s ambition to develop GPS as a maintenance treatment for a group of AML patients with limited options. It also validates the underlying WT1-targeted immunotherapy approach, which is designed to stimulate the immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells expressing the WT1 protein.

SELLAS has said it plans to meet with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss an accelerated filing strategy and is preparing a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in the first half of 2027. The full statistical evaluation of secondary endpoints and other pre-specified analyses is still under way. Detailed results are expected to be presented at a future medical conference and submitted for publication.

The FDA’s assessment of the complete dataset, including the clinical benefit and the proposed treatment population, will therefore be an important next step.

Q3: Rising costs, but a substantial cash position

SELLAS’ Q3 financial results, published on 12 November, pre-date the REGAL announcement and reflect a company still funding clinical development rather than generating product sales.

The company reported no product revenue. Research and development expenses increased to $7.0m from $4.2m in Q3 2025, reflecting higher manufacturing, clinical and regulatory consulting costs, as well as trial expenses. SELLAS said some of this spending was related to preparations for a potential GPS BLA submission following the REGAL final analysis.

General and administrative expenses rose to $4.3m from $2.9m, partly due to higher non-cash share-based compensation and professional fees. The resulting net loss was $10.1m, or $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $6.8m, or $0.06 per share, a year earlier.

For the first nine months of 2026, research and development expenses totalled $18.4m, against $11.3m in the corresponding period of 2025. General and administrative expenses were $12.8m, up from $8.7m. The nine-month net loss widened to $28.1m from $19.2m.

The cash position is more reassuring. SELLAS held $134.7m in cash and cash equivalents at 30 September, down modestly from $138.3m at the end of June. That provides a substantial funding base for a company of its size as it prepares for regulatory discussions and continues its clinical programmes.

Nevertheless, the absence of product revenue means SELLAS remains dependent on its cash reserves and access to capital markets. A BLA submission, potential further trials and the infrastructure required to commercialise GPS would all bring additional costs. The current cash balance reduces near-term financing pressure, but it does not remove the possibility of future dilution.

GPS is now the company’s most advanced programme, but SELLAS is also developing tambiciclib, or SLS009, a selective CDK9 inhibitor being investigated as a treatment for AML.

The drug is designed to interfere with cancer-cell survival mechanisms, including pathways associated with resistance to venetoclax, a treatment used in combination regimens for AML. SELLAS has also reported preclinical work exploring SLS009 in pancreatic cancer models, including models resistant to RAS inhibitors.

SLS stock: The investment case

The bull case for SELLAS has changed materially since July. The company has now delivered positive Phase 3 data for its lead candidate, demonstrating a statistically significant overall survival benefit in a randomised trial. This gives it a potential regulatory pathway for GPS and a credible basis on which to pursue commercialisation. Its cash position also provides room to advance the programme without an immediate financing requirement.

SLS009 offers a second potential source of value. Its Phase 2 results in difficult-to-treat AML subgroups are promising, while the ongoing earlier-line trial could broaden the drug’s potential market if the data are supportive.

The bear case is that a successful clinical trial does not guarantee approval or commercial success. SELLAS must still satisfy the FDA, complete its regulatory submission and establish the means to manufacture, market and distribute GPS. The detailed REGAL dataset will be important, as will the agency’s view of the proposed label and any further evidence required.

There is also the valuation question. SELLAS shares had already risen steeply in 2026, and the positive REGAL announcement then prompted a further sharp rally.

Investors are no longer valuing the company solely on the possibility of a successful Phase 3 result. Expectations now incorporate a potential approval and commercial opportunity, leaving less room for disappointment.

Finally, SELLAS remains a pre-revenue biotech with a widening operating loss. Its cash balance is substantial, but the costs of regulatory and commercial development could rise. Any delay, request for further data or change in the anticipated approval pathway could weigh on sentiment.

Indeed, some investors may come to the conclusion that, given the famously fraught nature of such processes, SLS stock cannot sustain its current levels, and start taking profit before SELLAS even has a chance to prove itself. This in turn could prompt a spiralling sell-off.