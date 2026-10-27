BIIB Stock Earnings Preview: What’s Next for Biogen as its MS Business Wanes?

Biogen [BIIB] is a biotechnology company focused on neurological diseases, rare conditions and immunology. Its established multiple sclerosis (MS) franchise helped build the business, but generic competition and declining demand have increased pressure to find new sources of growth.

The company is attempting to reposition itself around newer medicines, including Leqembi for early Alzheimer’s disease, Skyclarys for Friedreich’s ataxia and Qalsody for a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It has also expanded into immunology through its acquisition of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in May 2026.

The strategic shift is beginning to show in the numbers. Biogen’s growth portfolio generated $1.06bn in Q2 2026 revenue, up 24% year-on-year, while total revenue increased 3% to $2.74bn. Yet its legacy portfolio continues to contract, and acquisition-related costs have weighed on earnings.

Ahead of its earnings report on 28 October, Aureon details how the investment case for BIIB stock rests on whether newer medicines can replace declining MS revenue. Investors must also consider the commercial challenges facing Alzheimer’s treatments, the cost of acquisitions and the risk that experimental medicines fail to deliver.

Beyond MS

Biogen’s portfolio transition is key. In Q2 2026, revenue from its growth portfolio increased 24% y/y to $1.06bn, while legacy portfolio revenue fell 14% to $767m. The contrast highlights both the progress of newer products and the pressure on established treatments.

Leqembi, developed and commercialised with Japan’s Eisai [ESAIY], is one of Biogen’s most important growth opportunities. The antibody targets amyloid-beta plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease and is approved in the US for patients with early Alzheimer’s, including mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia.

Adoption has been constrained by the need for regular intravenous infusions, diagnostic testing and monitoring for amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, potentially serious side effects involving brain swelling or bleeding. In July 2026, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a subcutaneous formulation, Leqembi IQLIK, offering an autoinjector option for treatment initiation and maintenance. Easier administration could reduce the burden on patients and healthcare providers, although it does not eliminate the need for appropriate diagnosis and safety monitoring.

Biogen’s rare disease portfolio provides another source of growth. Skyclarys treats Friedreich’s ataxia, while Qalsody targets a genetically defined form of ALS. Both medicines are expanding internationally, although their addressable patient populations are relatively small.

In May, Biogen completed its acquisition of Apellis Pharmaceuticals for approximately $5.6bn in upfront equity consideration. The deal added Syfovre, a treatment for geographic atrophy associated with age-related macular degeneration, and Empaveli, which is approved for several rare diseases. The products generated combined revenue of $689m in 2025.

The acquisition expands Biogen’s commercial reach into ophthalmology and nephrology, but it also adds financing costs and integration risk. Management expects the transaction to become accretive to adjusted EPS in 2027, with annualised cost synergies of at least $250m by the end of that year.

Pipeline catalysts and financial performance

Biogen’s Q2 results showed total revenue rising 3% y/y to $2.74bn. However, GAAP diluted EPS fell to $0.66, from $4.33 a year earlier, reflecting acquisition-related charges, higher research and development expenditure and other costs. Adjusted diluted EPS was $3.60, down from $5.47.

The company lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.00-13.00, from $14.25-15.25, partly reflecting the Apellis transaction and continued investment in late-stage clinical programmes. This left the business facing a transition in which new products must grow quickly enough to offset declining legacy revenue and the costs of rebuilding its portfolio.

The pipeline offers several potential catalysts. Biogen expects a key late-stage readout for litifilimab in systemic lupus erythematosus by the end of 2026, with additional Phase 3 results in cutaneous lupus, antibody-mediated kidney-transplant rejection and Dravet syndrome anticipated in 2027.

These programmes could broaden the company’s reach across autoimmune and neurological diseases. However, clinical readouts are binary events: disappointing efficacy or safety data could undermine expected future revenue and require further investment without a commercial return.

The Q3 results, due on 28 October, should provide an updated view of underlying demand, integration costs and full-year guidance. Investors will be looking for evidence that the growth portfolio can continue expanding while the MS business contracts.

BIIB stock: Valuation and outlook

Biogen shares have recovered substantially from their 2024 lows as investors reassess its growth prospects and clinical pipeline. At the 26 October 2026 close of $252.26, the company had a market capitalisation of approximately $37.3bn.

Its valuation reflects a tension between declining legacy sales and the possibility that newer treatments can support renewed growth. A forward P/E ratio of around 16 suggests investors are assigning value to the expected earnings recovery, although the multiple is sensitive to estimates of adjusted earnings and the contribution of recent acquisitions.

The near-term outlook depends on commercial execution. Leqembi must expand its reach despite the practical challenges of Alzheimer’s treatment, while Skyclarys, Qalsody, Syfovre and Empaveli need to deliver sustainable growth. Meanwhile, the expected 2027 pipeline readouts could materially change expectations for the company’s longer-term revenue base.

The main risk is that the new portfolio grows too slowly to compensate for pressure on established MS medicines. Higher debt following the Apellis acquisition also increases the importance of cash generation and disciplined capital allocation.

Bets on biotech: BIIB vs LLY vs RHHBY

Eli Lilly [LLY] provides a useful comparison in Alzheimer’s disease and neuroscience, although its broader business is much larger and increasingly driven by metabolic medicines. Its investigational and commercial portfolio offers investors exposure to a different mix of growth drivers.

Biogen’s position in Alzheimer’s is built around Leqembi, which it co-commercialises with Eisai. Lilly’s Kisunla, also known as donanemab, is another approved anti-amyloid treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease. Both medicines seek to slow disease progression rather than reverse existing damage, and both face challenges around diagnosis, safety monitoring, treatment capacity and patient access. Differences in dosing, treatment protocols and clinical data matter when assessing their competitive positions.

Roche [RHHBY] offers a second comparison. The Swiss pharmaceutical group has a diversified business spanning pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, alongside substantial research programmes in neuroscience and immunology. Its scale, established commercial infrastructure and breadth of revenue sources make it less dependent on any single treatment than Biogen.

The comparison highlights three different investment propositions. Biogen offers exposure to a focused portfolio transition, with potential upside from rare diseases, immunology and clinical catalysts. Lilly combines pharmaceutical scale with major growth drivers outside neuroscience. Roche provides broader diversification, reducing dependence on individual drug launches or trial results.

Biogen’s smaller scale and concentrated pipeline could produce meaningful upside if its newer medicines succeed, but the associated clinical and commercial risks are higher. Investors should compare forward earnings, pipeline quality and expected growth rather than relying on headline valuation multiples alone.

Take a look at how the three stocks compare on fundamentals.

BIIB LLY RHHBY Market Cap $37.27bn $1.14tn $384.33bn P/S Ratio 3.70 14.33 4.97 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 5.64% 36.14% 2.84% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 1.98% 15.32% 4.56%

Source: Yahoo Finance

The investment case for BIIB stock

Biogen is attempting to replace a mature MS franchise with a broader portfolio of newer medicines. Growth in Skyclarys, Qalsody and other products, the expansion of Leqembi and the addition of Apellis’ commercial therapies provide several routes to revenue growth.

The pipeline also offers potential catalysts over the next four quarters, including late-stage studies in lupus, kidney disease and Dravet syndrome. Successful results could expand the addressable market and improve the company’s longer-term growth profile.

However, execution risks remain significant. Legacy MS revenue is declining, Leqembi faces practical barriers to wider adoption, and the Apellis acquisition has added debt and near-term earnings dilution. The clinical pipeline could create value, but unsuccessful trials would weaken the case for sustained growth.

For investors, the key question is whether Biogen can turn a collection of promising products and clinical programmes into a durable growth business. The next earnings release and upcoming clinical readouts should help determine whether the transformation is progressing quickly enough.