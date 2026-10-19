API Stock: Can Agora Turn Conversational AI into a Growth Engine?

Is voice the future of agentic artificial intelligence (AI)? Agora [API] certainly hopes so.

A communications software company providing application programming interfaces (APIs), Agora allows developers to embed real-time voice, video, chat and interactive streaming into their applications. Rather than building the underlying infrastructure themselves, customers use Agora’s network to deliver low-latency communications at scale.

The US-headquartered company operates two principal businesses: Agora, which serves international markets outside China, and Shengwang, which focuses on China. Its technology supports applications across social entertainment, education, live shopping, financial services and healthcare.

The investment case is evolving as generative AI creates demand for voice-based interactions between people and software. In March 2025, Agora launched its conversational AI engine, enabling developers to build voice agents that can interact with users in real time. Potential applications include customer service, online tutoring, virtual companions and automated sales.

This gives Agora an opportunity to expand beyond human-to-human communications into infrastructure for human-to-AI interactions. Its existing network, audio-processing capabilities and developer ecosystem could provide a competitive advantage as voice agents become more sophisticated.

However, Agora operates in a competitive market, where established cloud providers and communications platforms have greater resources. Its business also depends on usage-based revenue, meaning growth relies on customers deploying applications at scale and generating sufficient paid activity.

For investors, the central question is whether conversational AI can become a material source of incremental revenue without undermining the margins of an established communications business.

Conversational AI could be a game-changer

Agora’s Q2 2026 results suggest that its existing communications business is regaining momentum while conversational AI offers an additional growth opportunity.

Revenue rose 18% year-on-year to $40.4m in the three months to 30 June 2026. Net income increased to $2.2m, from $1.5m a year earlier, marking the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. Dollar-based net retention, a measure of revenue generated from existing customers relative to the previous year, reached 104%, compared with 94% in Q2 2025.

That retention figure is encouraging because it suggests that existing customers are spending more, rather than growth depending entirely on acquiring new customers. However, the number of active customers was almost unchanged y/y at 3,892, indicating that stronger usage and customer expansion remain important drivers.

Agora’s conversational AI offering is designed to make voice agents easier to build and deploy. Developers can connect language models with speech recognition, speech generation and Agora’s real-time communications infrastructure. This allows applications to support natural conversations, including interruption handling and low-latency responses.

The opportunity is not limited to conventional customer-service chatbots. Voice agents could automate outbound sales, qualify potential customers, conduct market research and provide interactive experiences in education and consumer applications. If these use cases scale, Agora could benefit from increased usage of its APIs and demand for its AI-specific services.

The challenge is converting interest into meaningful revenue. Cost of revenue rose 28.9% y/y to $14.7m in Q2, outpacing revenue growth. Gross margin consequently declined to 63.7%, from 66.8%, partly because conversational AI products remain at a relatively small scale and carry additional infrastructure costs.

Management forecast Q3 revenue of $41m-42m, implying y/y growth of 15.8-18.6%. Investors will be looking for continued growth alongside evidence that gross margins can stabilise as AI usage increases.

API stock is up 6.88% year-to-date as of the 16 October close, having started 2026 on a low. However, it is still more than 96% down from its all-time high, logged in early 2021.

API chart by TradingView

API’s financial turnaround

Like its share price, Agora’s financial performance has improved after a difficult period. Revenue fell from $141.5m in 2023 to $133.3m in 2024, before recovering to $141.1m in 2025. The company also swung from a $42.7m net loss in 2024 to net income of $9.5m in 2025.

Growth has been uneven across its businesses. Agora’s international operation generated $74.9m in 2025 revenue, up 16.1% y/y, while Shengwang’s revenue declined 3.5% to approximately $66.2m. The international business has therefore been the stronger growth engine, although weakness in China remains a potential drag.

First-half 2026 revenue rose to $78.2m, from $67.5m a year earlier. Agora also held $361.7m in cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and bank-issued financial products at the end of June, providing substantial resources for investment. However, it used $2.1m of operating cash during Q2, despite reporting a net profit.

Share repurchases have reduced the number of shares outstanding, potentially supporting per-share earnings growth. Yet the long-term investment case depends on sustained revenue growth and improving operating economics, rather than buybacks alone.

Communications experts: API vs TWLO vs ZM

Twilio [TWLO] offers a useful comparison as a larger provider of communications APIs for messaging, voice and customer engagement. It generated $1.50bn in Q2 2026 revenue, up 22% y/y, and reported $353m in free cash flow. Its scale and cash generation demonstrate the potential of communications infrastructure as a business, but also highlight the challenge facing smaller competitors.

Pandemic darling Zoom Communications [ZM] provides a different model. Its integrated video conferencing and enterprise communications platform is expanding into AI-enabled workplace tools and customer-service automation. In Q2 of its 2027 financial year, revenue rose 4.9% y/y to $1.28bn, while enterprise revenue increased 7.8%.

Agora differs from both companies by focusing on infrastructure that developers can embed into their own applications, including real-time voice agents. Twilio offers greater scale in communications APIs, while Zoom provides exposure to AI adoption across enterprise workflows.

For investors, Agora potentially offers greater growth if conversational AI adoption accelerates, but it also carries more execution risk. Its smaller customer base and limited scale leave it more exposed to competition and changes in infrastructure costs.

This is a snapshot of where the three companies compare on fundamentals as of the 16 October close.

API TWLO ZM Market cap $365.30m $44.64bn $26.81bn P/S ratio 2.72 8.28 5.56 Estimated sales growth (Current fiscal year) 14.12% 18.44% 4.60% Estimated sales growth (Next fiscal year) 16.06% 11.55% 4.19%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Agora’s relatively small scale makes its shares sensitive to changes in expectations for conversational AI. As of the 16 October close, its market capitalisation was approximately $365.3m, with a P/S ratio of 2.72.

The valuation may look modest compared with high-growth software businesses, but it reflects material risks. Revenue growth remains uneven across the company’s two markets, while the cost of delivering AI services could constrain margins.

Agora’s $361.7m cash and financial-products balance is also notable relative to its market value. However, not all these assets should automatically be treated as surplus cash, given the company’s operating requirements and investment commitments.

The next test is whether the company can sustain double-digit growth while improving profitability. Its guidance points to continued expansion, but investors will want evidence that conversational AI is becoming a meaningful revenue contributor and that infrastructure costs can be controlled as usage scales.

Conclusion: The investment case for API stock

Agora offers exposure to the infrastructure behind real-time communications and conversational AI. Revenue growth, a return to profitability and a substantial cash balance provide a stronger foundation than in previous years. Its retention rate above 100% also suggests that existing customers are generating more revenue.

The opportunity is for voice agents to become a meaningful additional growth engine. Yet the economics remain unproven: rising bandwidth and server costs have already compressed gross margins, and established providers have greater resources to compete.

Its exposure to China adds another layer of uncertainty, given the different growth trajectories and operating environments of its two businesses.

The key question is whether Agora can sustain double-digit growth while improving its unit economics. Its modest sales multiple and cash reserves may appeal to value-conscious investors, but the company still needs to demonstrate that conversational AI can deliver durable, profitable growth.