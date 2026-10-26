ARXS Stock: Can Arxis’ Acquisition Engine Keep Powering Growth?

Six months after its Nasdaq debut, Arxis [ARXS] has already put its public market valuation to work. The aerospace and defence components manufacturer has completed a series of acquisitions while adding two more specialist businesses in September.

But can its decentralised operating model absorb this rapid expansion without diluting the margins that helped drive its post-IPO re-rating?

Formed through the consolidation of specialised engineering businesses by private-equity firm Arcline Investment Management, Connecticut-based Arxis designs and manufactures mission-critical electronic and mechanical components for applications where reliability under extreme conditions is essential, including space and defence technology, commercial aerospace platforms, medical technology and semiconductor testing.

The firm operates through two main segments: electronic components, which encompasses connectors, cable assemblies, microelectronic packaging, radio-frequency products, sensors, capacitors and resistors; and mechanical components, which includes precision bearings, seals, springs, gaskets, ducting and radar-absorbing materials.

Providing the ‘nuts and bolts’ for a number of high-growth sectors, Arxis offers a distinctive proposition to investors. Rather than competing directly with the manufacturers of complete aircraft, spacecraft or defence systems, Arxis occupies a less visible but strategically important position in their supply chains. Here, Aureon investigates Arxis’ development since its IPO, the logic behind its acquisition strategy and the opportunities and risks facing investors as the company attempts to turn a private equity roll-up into a sustainable public market compounder.

The acquisition engine chugs along

Arxis was purpose-built to expand through M&A, and it has done so aggressively, completing six acquisitions in the year to date. It acquired precision engineered products firm Micro-Tronics in January, followed by torque sensor manufacturer MagCanica in June and precision position sensor and motion-control system manufacturer Blue Line Engineering in July.

In August it completed its acquisition of Omnetics Connector Corporation, its largest transaction to date, with a price tag of $770m and approximately 13.35m Class A shares issued to Omnetics’ former shareholders. Then, in early September, it snapped up Schatz Bearing Corporation, which manufactures bearings for aerospace, space and defence applications; and StratEdge, which manufactures mission-critical ceramics components for space and defence applications.

This impressive roster of purchases adds considerable breadth to Arxis’ portfolio, as well as revenue growth to its balance sheet. Management estimates that the combined purchase-price multiple for Omnetics and MagCanica was approximately 12 times estimated FY 2027 adjusted EBITDA; Schatz and StratEdge, meanwhile, are expected to contribute more than $40m in revenue in FY 2027.

Q2 2026 earnings, reported at the end of July, underlined the potency of Arxis’ M&A formula. Revenue reached $501m, up 25% year-on-year and 21% organically, and adjusted EBITDA rose 38% y/y to $211m. Free cash flow was up 261%, at $127m. While the firm still reported a net loss for the quarter, at $5m it was considerably narrower than the $29m loss reported in the year-ago quarter.

Strong performance in H1 2026 prompted management to raise its guidance for the full year, with revenue expected in the $1.96bn-1.98bn range, supported by 20% organic growth, and adjusted EBITDA in the $790m-800m range.

ARXS’ strong debut

ARXS began trading on the Nasdaq on 15 April 2026, selling 40.5m shares priced in the $25.00-28.00 range to raise $1.13bn, and closed the day with a share price around $38.00.

ARXS shares have performed relatively well in their six months on the market, buoyed by strong quarterly results and continuing M&A momentum. Shares hit an all-time high of $61.50 on 6 August following a Q2 beat, and have since levelled out, largely hovering around the $50.00 mark.

As of the 23 October close ARXS shares were trading at $51.72, up 84.71% from their IPO price of $28.00.

Arxis is set to report Q3 2026 earnings on 28 October.

Extreme engineering: ARXS vs CW vs WWD

Arxis has no exact publicly listed equivalent because it combines electronic interconnects, microelectronics, sensors and precision mechanical components. However, Curtiss-Wright [CW] and Woodward [WWD] provide useful comparisons for investors seeking exposure to aerospace, defence and industrial engineering at the supply-chain level.

North Carolina-based Curtiss-Wright supplies engineered products and services across aerospace and industrial, defence electronics, and naval and power markets. Its portfolio includes defence electronics, actuation systems and equipment used in demanding industrial and military applications.

Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2026 results, released on 5 August, showed sales of $924m, up 5% y/y. Adjusted operating income rose 12% to $179m, with the adjusted operating margin expanding 110 basis points to 19.4%. New orders increased 8% to $1.1bn, producing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.16. Management raised its full-year adjusted sales growth outlook to 8-9%, from 7-8% previously.

Woodward, meanwhile, specialises in control solutions for aerospace and industrial markets, including systems that regulate engines, turbines and other complex machinery. Its products overlap with Arxis’ exposure to aircraft production and defence programmes, but the company’s emphasis on integrated control systems gives it a different position in the supply chain.

Woodward’s Q3 2026 results, released on 29 July, showed net sales of approximately $1.1bn, up 21% y/y. Adjusted EPS increased 43% to $2.52, while management raised its full-year earnings guidance following strong quarterly performance.

Here is how the fundamentals of the three stocks compare as of the 23 October close.

ARXS CW WWD Market cap $22.29bn $17.17bn $17.92bn P/S ratio 12.13 4.74 4.45 Estimated sales growth (Current fiscal year) 28.93% 8.65% 21.64% Estimated sales growth (Next fiscal year) 18.59% 8.24% 8.72%

Source: Yahoo Finance

The investment case for ARXS stock

Arxis offers investors exposure to several structural growth drivers, including defence modernisation, space investment, commercial aircraft production and increasingly sophisticated electronic systems. Its components are embedded in critical applications, and management’s target of 20% organic growth for FY 2026 suggests that demand extends beyond the contribution of acquired businesses.

The bull case rests on a combination of high organic growth, strong adjusted margins, established customer relationships and an experienced acquisition engine. With net leverage reported at 1.8 times in the Q2 earnings release, the company also has financial capacity to pursue additional deals.

In early October, RBC analyst Ken Herbert upgraded ARXS shares from ‘sector perform’ to ‘outperform’, with a $60 target price reflecting 16.01% upside from the 23 October close. He underlined both its supply chain positioning and the strength of its acquired businesses, calling it “one of the best-positioned [firms] in our coverage to benefit from pricing strength across its end markets” and noting that 2027-28 analyst estimates currently “do not fully reflect the M&A and execution upside”.

The bear case centres on valuation, integration and dilution. The Omnetics transaction demonstrates the scale of Arxis’s ambitions, but future acquisitions must generate returns that justify their purchase prices. A slowdown in aircraft production, changes in defence procurement or weaker industrial demand could also affect growth. Finally, the firm’s quarterly net loss could remain a risk in the near term.

Conclusion

Arxis is no longer simply an IPO story. Its early public-market performance has been supported by organic growth and improving margins, while its acquisitions are broadening its role in the aerospace and defence supply chain. The next stage is more demanding: demonstrating that a fast-growing collection of specialist businesses can deliver durable cash generation and rising per-share value. For investors, the opportunity may be compelling, but the company’s ability to preserve discipline as it scales will determine whether its premium valuation is justified.