Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

72% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates

Why has Affirm's stock been plummeting?

14 Feb 2022, 11:45GMT

Buy now, pay later company Affirm [AFRM] accidentally leaked some of its financial results to Twitter Thursday ahead of its scheduled quarterly earnings call.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

A now-deleted tweet from the firm’s official account detailed some of the company’s financial performance for the past quarter, including revealing sales growth of 77%
 

But that was about as good as it got for Affirm.

What happened?

The stock briefly rose by as much as 10% following the errant tweet, with analysts and investors alike now anticipating a wholly positive earnings call. However, the full earnings report revealed widening quarterly losses that caused Affirm to miss big on earnings expectations, posting a loss per share of $0.57 versus a predicted $0.32 loss.

Now, following the full earnings report, Affirm is down over 20% with investors seemingly keen to jettison the stock. A forecast for the current quarter predicts growing volume, but lower revenue. Affirm had previously been heavily reliant on fitness equipment manufacturer Peloton [PTON] for over a third of its total revenue. While good work is being done to diversify revenue streams, Peloton’s struggles are still likely to affect Affirm’s top line.

Why does this matter to investors?

Financial stocks have already taken a big hit this year as market volatility has sent people away from growth stocks and towards more defensive businesses. Thursday's Twitter error arguably came at the worst possible time for a company in the financial services space. Affirm is now down almost 40% this year-to-date (YTD).

A recent partnership with Amazon [AMZN] should help steady the stock to some degree, but the company’s outlook of lower-than-expected revenue could indicate that Affirm isn’t taking as much of a margin from sales on the platform. The firm will be hoping the widespread exposure to Amazon’s massive customer base will offset these lower takes.

While the buy now, pay later space is certainly getting more competitive, Affirm remains one of the leading lights in the industry. If lower revenue is its trade-off for diversifying its streams of income and attracting more willing customers to the service, it could pay dividends over the coming quarters.

The instant sell-off following Thursday's earnings leak and weak outlook appears to be very reactionary. Not too much has actually changed within the company itself. Affirm still remains a solid way to expose your portfolio to the burgeoning buy now, pay later industry. However, if the company’s revenue growth remains an issue in its next quarterly earnings call, investors may need to take a closer look.

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 stock picks, as well as providing free analysis, multiple podcasts, customised market updates straight to your phone, and much more. Sign up for free today

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will EV investment pay off for the General Motors share price?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Will EV investment pay off for the General Motors share price?

General Motors is looking to tap into the growing demand for EVs to secure long-term growth, but investment in new capacity has hurt profits and failed to rally the share price.

11 Feb 2022
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will investors reward PayPal’s revised customer addition strategy?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Q4 earnings boost Zillow share price
  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

Opto Sessions

Jeff Ross sees continued short-term volatility in innovation stocks

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will EV investment pay off for the General Motors share price?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Will EV investment pay off for the General Motors share price?

General Motors is looking to tap into the growing demand for EVs to secure long-term growth, but investment in new capacity has hurt profits and failed to rally the share price.

11 Feb 2022
Will investors reward PayPal’s revised customer addition strategy?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will investors reward PayPal’s revised customer addition strategy?

PayPal shares continue to tumble after it forecast weak guidance after the company rejigged its customer acquisition strategy and due to the impact of the eBay split, but analysts reckon there is room for recovery in the stock.

11 Feb 2022
Q4 earnings boost Zillow share price
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Q4 earnings boost Zillow share price

Zillow reported quarterly earnings last night that showed a promising transition out of the iBuying market as it winds down operations.

11 Feb 2022
Can the NIO share price stay ahead of its EV peers?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Can the NIO share price stay ahead of its EV peers?

China is the world’s fastest growing EV market but NIO, which had an early advantage, is not keeping pace and could be falling behind its peers.

10 Feb 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar