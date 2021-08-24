Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Earnings
  • disruptive innovation

Uncertain prospects for Peloton's share price despite high sales

24 Aug 2021, 16:30GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

At $106.59 on 23 August, Peloton [PTON] was trading 29.7% lower compared to $151.72 at the beginning of 2021. However, the maker of interactive fitness equipment has done well compared its close at $66.87 on 24 August 2020. It has moved between a low of $65.29 and a high of $171.09 over the past 52 weeks.

The stock is trading significant lower than its 50-day moving average of $116.87. It performed a lot better hovering above $150 on most days between 22 December and 26 January, touching the 52-week high on January 14 when COVID lockdowns were being enforced ardently in US and Europe.

 

PTON Chart by TradingView

 

As of 23 August, Peloton has a price to earnings ratio for the trailing 12 months of 165.26 and market cap of $31.80bn. The company is due to release its earnings report on August 26.

 

Deepening losses

A consensus of 23 analysts on Yahoo Finance estimate Peloton’s loss per share at $0.44 for the quarter ending June and loss of $0.1 per share for the full year. Zacks’ consensus estimate is similar It says Peloton is expected to post a quarterly loss of $0.45 per share. But revenues are expected to be $925.4m, up 52.4% from the year-ago quarter. As such the company’s loss in the quarter is likely to deepen by 42%.

The company’s revenue guidance for full-year stands at $3.5bn-$3.65bn. A consensus of 25 analysts peg annual revenue at $4.01bn on Yahoo Finance.

 

Navigating a difficult year

Peloton was forced to withdraw its Tread+ treadmill product earlier this year after there were several reports of injuries and the US Consumer Safety Protection Commission asked it to address safety issues. Peloton CFO Jill Woodworth estimated the total damages at $165m.

As the stock price slid in early May, it was trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 6.3. It was double that at the start of the year, as reported by The Motley Fool.

The company has a high level of debt with debt-to-equity ratio 41.2%. But this is pretty well covered by operating cash flow which is 83.6% of the debt. The coverage of interest payments is not a concern for Peloton as it earns more interest than it pays, according to analysis on website Simply Wall St. In its disclosures for the quarter ending on March 30, the company has cash and cash equivalents of $2.69bn.

$400million

Amount Peloton is investing in first US factory

  

Peloton announced in May that it is investing $400m into its first US factory in Ohio to solve supply chain issues.

On investors.com, Alexis Garcia wrote: ‘Bottom line: Peloton stock is not a buy right now. The stock still needs to prove itself, with shares roughly 34% below all-time highs. Earnings in late August potentially could be the catalyst this stock needs to break its downtrend.’

 

Q3 Report

Peloton follows a financial year from July to June, making the quarter it will be reporting the last for the year.

In a letter to investors after its last earnings report, the company said, “Average wait times for our original Bike are now back to pre-COVID-19 levels. While progress has been made, additional work remains to reduce delivery times across the remainder of our product portfolio and regions.” As part of its investments in its supply chain, the company completed an acquisition in April, which could reflect in the number to be posted on Aug 26.

“Average wait times for our original Bike are now back to pre-COVID-19 levels. While progress has been made, additional work remains to reduce delivery times across the remainder of our product portfolio and regions” - statement from Peloton

 

The top three owners of Peloton stock are The Vanguard Group with 8.09%, Baillie Gifford & Co with 7.54%, and Capital Research & Management Co with 4.65%.

A total of 17.9 million shares of Peloton are held by 135 US-traded ETFs. Leading the group is Invesco QQQ Trust [QQQ], with 3.47 million shares.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will Q2 earnings support EV-maker XPeng’s share price?
  • Earnings
  • electric-vehicles

Will Q2 earnings support EV-maker XPeng’s share price?

XPeng is doubling its EV production — with Q2 losses persisting, what lies ahead for its share price?

24 Aug 2021
  • Earnings
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

Can earnings report boost Pinduoduo’s share price?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

With earnings about to land, is the Snowflake stock still a buy?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will Splunk’s earnings report give the tech company a boost?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will Q2 earnings support EV-maker XPeng’s share price?
  • Earnings
  • electric-vehicles

Will Q2 earnings support EV-maker XPeng’s share price?

XPeng is doubling its EV production — with Q2 losses persisting, what lies ahead for its share price?

24 Aug 2021
Can earnings report boost Pinduoduo’s share price?
  • Earnings
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

Can earnings report boost Pinduoduo’s share price?

Chinese tech stocks have seen heavy losses in recent months. With Q2 earnings about to land, how is Pinduoduo’s share price bearing up?

24 Aug 2021
With earnings about to land, is the Snowflake stock still a buy?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

With earnings about to land, is the Snowflake stock still a buy?

The Snowflake share price could continue rising post-earnings as demand to securely store vital customer and enterprise data on the cloud soars.

24 Aug 2021
Will Splunk’s earnings report give the tech company a boost?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will Splunk’s earnings report give the tech company a boost?

The Splunk share price will likely keep rising after Q2 earnings as more enterprises seek to utilise its ‘big data’ to secure and grow their businesses post-pandemic.

24 Aug 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar