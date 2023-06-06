Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • artificial intelligence
  • cloud computing
  • electric vehicles
  • semiconductors

Top Stories

TSMC shares flat as chipmaker expects lower capex

By

06 Jun 2023, 17:00

In today’s top stories, TSMC has warned that its capex will likely be at the lower end of a forecast range of $32bn–$36bn, due to weak demand for smartphones and computing chips. Elsewhere in the space, Intel is to sell off $1.5bn of Mobileye shares, the Israeli self-driving technology firm which it spun out last year. Swedish start-up Evroc is planning to raise as much as €3bn to challenge Amazon’s dominance in the cloud market. Net purchases of US stocks by retail investors totalled approximately $1.5bn on 30 and 31 May, the highest level in three months, while China’s ailing property development market could see more than a dozen stocks delisted from the country’s stock exchange.

Mobileye shares slip 6% as Intel sells stake

Chipmaker Intel [INTC] is to sell off $1.5bn of Mobileye [MBLY] shares. The share price of the Israeli self-driving technology firm, which was spun out by Intel last year, was down 6% in premarket trading on Tuesday. The sale will see Intel’s share of voting rights slip from 99.3% to 98.7%, and comes as the company faces increased competition in the self-driving market from Nvidia [NVDA] and Qualcomm [QCOM].

Cloud start-up challenges Amazon

Swedish start-up Evroc is planning to raise as much as €3bn to challenge Amazon’s [AMZN] dominance in the cloud market. Backed by EQT [EQT], Evroc wants to build eight data centres on the continent. “Europe’s dependency on US cloud services exposes us to the vulnerability that the data can be seen by US authorities,” CEO Mattias Astrom told Bloomberg, adding that relying on other countries to handle data could pose a threat to critical infrastructure.

AI sparks retail FOMO

Stock market ‘fear of missing out’ has returned, following Nvidia’s AI-fuelled share price rally. Net purchases of US stocks by retail investors totalled approximately $1.5bn on 30 and 31 May, the highest level in three months, according to VandaTrack data seen by the Financial Times. The “re-emergence of the US retail impulse into tech” is being led by young traders who prefer to invest in individual stocks rather than funds, wrote JPMorgan analysts.

TSMC sees lower capex on weak demand

Investors have poured into TSMC [TSM] this year, given that the company makes chips designed by Nvidia, and TSMC plans to double its advanced chip packaging capacity, chairman Mark Liu told reporters following the annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday. The company also warned that it expected its capex for 2023 to be at the lower end of a forecast range of $32bn–$36bn due to weak demand for smartphones and computing chips. TSMC shares were flat premarket, though are up 32% year-to-date.

Chinese property developers at risk of delisting

China’s ailing property development market could see more than a dozen stocks delisted from the country’s stock exchange. According to BOC International China analysts, the share prices of 10 developers have closed below ¥1 in recent sessions. If they were to close below this level for 20 consecutive sessions, then they would be removed, reported Bloomberg. Reports of a property stimulus package could help revive the industry, though.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Latest articles

How will Europe meet future lithium battery demand?
  • Industry spotlight
  • Lithium & battery tech

How will Europe meet future lithium battery demand?

Mining projects in Austria and Portugal are expected to help automakers lock down future supplies of the critical mineral.

06 Jun 2023
Where are the AI opportunities beyond Nvidia?
  • Industry spotlight
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Semiconductors
  • Social media
  • Cloud computing
  • Water

Where are the AI opportunities beyond Nvidia?

With the chipmaker’s share price indicating a possible bubble, here are some other interesting ways to play the AI theme.

05 Jun 2023
Sony CEO warns on cloud gaming
  • Updates
  • Cloud computing
  • Streaming
  • Blockchain
  • Lithium & battery tech
  • Artificial intelligence

Top Stories

Sony CEO warns on cloud gaming

Kenichiro Yoshida has said that cloud computing is still “very tricky”, and latency remains a major technical challenge.

05 Jun 2023
Cineworld shares under 1p with bankruptcy exit in sight
  • News
  • Streaming

Cineworld shares under 1p with bankruptcy exit in sight

The debt-ridden cinema chain will exit bankruptcy proceedings in July, but restructuring plan will leave nothing for shareholders.

05 Jun 2023