TSMC Record High; Nvidia AI Investments; Microsoft AI Boost

TSMC Soars to Record High

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) [2330:TW] added some $42bn to its market value on Thursday, pushing its capitalisation to a record $575bn. This carried it past Visa [V] to become the world’s 12th most valuable firm. TSMC provides chips to Nvidia [NVDA] and Apple [AAPL]; being Taiwan’s largest company, its rally pushed the country’s benchmark index to a record high.

Microsoft Expands Footprint in Germany

At an event with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday, Microsoft [MSFT] President Brad Smith unveiled plans to invest €3.2bn in German artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. “German companies are rapidly adapting AI-related technologies,” Smith said at a press conference. The funds will go towards new data centres in North Rhine-Westphalia and the Frankfurt region.

What Does Michael Burry See That No One Else Does?

Michael Burry, of The Big Short fame, upped his stake in Chinese tech giants Alibaba [BABA] and JD.com [JD] in Q4. According to its 13F filing for the period, Scion Asset Management, Burry’s investment company, now has Alibaba as its biggest holding. It remains to be seen whether these wagers will pay off: Alibaba is down 5% this year, while JD.com has fallen nearly 20%.

Nvidia Reveals AI Investments

In a 13F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission made on Wednesday, superstar chipmaker Nvidia revealed that, as of 31 December, it holds stakes in several smaller AI firms, among them healthcare firms Nano-X Imaging [NNOX] and Recursion [RXRX], voice AI platform SoundHound AI [SOUN], and Arm [ARM], in which Nvidia has invested $147.3m. SoundHound’s share price jumped as much as 55% on the news.

Mounjaro Lands in UK

Eli Lilly’s [LLY] obesity drug Mounjaro is being launched in the UK this week, making it the fourth European country to introduce it. Pharmacy chain Superdrug said that it would prioritise National Health Service patients, and anticipates strong demand based on the popularity of Novo Nordisk’s [NVO] Wegovy, introduced last year. In the US, meanwhile, a growing number of adolescents began taking Wegovy last year, Reuters reported.

