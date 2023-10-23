Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • china tech
  • electric vehicles
  • immunology
  • space

5 Top Stories

Spotlight on Foxconn; Toyota Solid State Batteries; Chevron To Buy Hes

By

23 Oct 2023, 17:10

Beijing Spotlight on Foxconn

Chinese authorities are investigating Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. [2317.TW], known internationally as Foxconn [2354.TW]. According to state-backed Global Times, tax authorities inspected Foxconn sites in the Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, while natural resources officials inspected sites in Henan and Hubei. Foxconn manufactures the majority of Apple’s [AAPL] iPhones, and is one of China’s biggest employers. Its shares slid some 3.4% in early trading Monday following the news.

Toyota Announces Solid State EV Batteries

Ahead of the Japan Mobility Show, which opens on Thursday after a three-year hiatus, Toyota [7203.T] announced it hopes to be producing next-generation solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2028. These will double the range of its current batteries to 1,200km and reduce charging time to under 10 minutes. South Korea’s Samsung SDI [006400.KS], meanwhile, has said it is to supply Hyundai Motor [005380.KS] with EV batteries for seven years, starting 2026.

Chevron To Pay $53bn for Hess

Oil giant Chevron [CVX] is to acquire producer Hess Corporation [HES] in a $53bn all-stock deal. The deal comes at a time when US energy companies are using energy crisis profits to drive consolidation, in a sector facing up to the headwind represented by the shift to sustainable fuels. ExxonMobil [XOM] bought Pioneer Natural Resources [PXD] earlier in October for an enterprise value of $64bn. Chevron’s shares fell 3.4% in premarket trading on the news.

Philips Doubles Profits; Roche Buys Telavant

Dutch health-tech firm Philips [PHIA.AS] beat expectations for third quarter core profit, which more than doubled to €457m, as demand for its medical devices increased; the company has duly raised its full-year outlook. However, new orders were down 9% year-over-year. Swiss healthcare giant Roche [ROG.SW] is to buy Telavant Holdings for $7.1bn. The immunology company is currently owned by biotech Roivant [ROIV] and Pfizer [PFE].

SpaceX to Launch EU Satellites

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the European Space Agency have signed a deal whereby SpaceX will launch two of the EU’s Galileo communications satellites next year, the Wall Street Journal reported, although the deal still needs to be cleared by the European Commission. Elsewhere, Airbus [AIR.PA] has brought US defence group Northrop Grumman [NOC] into its bid to build communications satellites for the British army.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Latest articles

Google and India; Netflix Exceeds Expectations; TSMC Predicts Sales Beat.
  • Updates
  • Digital transformation
  • Semiconductors
  • Electric vehicles
  • Genomics

5 Top Stories

Google and India; Netflix Exceeds Expectations; TSMC Predicts Sales Beat.

At Thursday’s Google for India event, Alphabet announced that it is to begin producing its Pixel 8 smartphones in the country.

19 Oct 2023

The Big Picture: Jens Nordvig on How Rates Drive Everything
  • News
  • Digital transformation

Analysis

The Big Picture: Jens Nordvig on How Rates Drive Everything

Jens Nordvig, Co-Founder and CEO of MarketReader, discusses the two potential phases of a rates peak that could play out.

19 Oct 2023

Which Emerging Markets are Capturing the Attention of Tech Investors?
  • Industry spotlight
  • Digital transformation
  • India tech
  • Fintech

Which Emerging Markets are Capturing the Attention of Tech Investors?

India’s large working-age and middle-class populations could deliver boons for its technology sector over coming years.

19 Oct 2023

Nvidia Drops on Curbs; Nio’s European Push; Meta in Court over Privacy.
  • Updates
  • Semiconductors
  • Electric vehicles
  • Metaverse
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Cloud computing

5 Top Stories

Nvidia Drops on Curbs; Nio’s European Push; Meta in Court over Privacy.

Washington is to tighten restrictions on chip exports to China, which will make it harder for Nvidia to access the huge Chinese market.

18 Oct 2023