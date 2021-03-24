Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Should Investors Worry About Upstart’s Recent 200%?

24 Mar 2021, 10:20GMT

It’s easy to look at massive gains in a short space of time and end up buying at the top, but it’s just as easy to be suspicious of such moves and miss out. 

This article was originally written by MyWallSt.

Is Upstart’s (NASDAQ: UPST) recent run a case of the former or the latter?

 

Just getting (up)started?

Shares in the financial software vendor closed at a record $164.87 yesterday, marking a 171% jump in just 3 sessions. In fact, since going public in December with a valuation of $2.1 billion, it has gone from strength to strength and is now valued at $12 billion. Many are looking at this recent performance and thinking: 

“Is this GameStop all over again?”

After all, there have been whispers about Upstart on the r/WallStreetBets message board on Reddit. 

Such an assumption could be premature though, as Upstart is enjoying a deserved purple patch right now following an impressive first-ever quarterly earnings call last Wednesday:

  • Revenue: $84.4 million (+39% year-over-year (YoY))
  • Operating income: $10.4 million (~+300% YoY)
  • Adj. EBITDA: +123% YoY
  • Q1 ’21 revenue guidance: $112 million to $118 million (+80%) 

These numbers aside, the real game-changer for Upstart is its acquisition of Prodigy Software, a provider of cloud-based automotive retail software. The almost half-a-trillion-dollar U.S. automotive industry is suffering from a serious lack of buy-now-pay-later opportunities. Through its Prodigy acquisition, Upstart suddenly has a chance to become a leading player in the lucrative space. 

So, before you dismiss Upstart as just another stock caught in ‘the squeeze’ (or before buying solely because you believe it to be a quick buck), you should take a look at its fundamentals and the growth potential for its auto financing business.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Why corporations’ disclosure of race data is an economic as well as a moral imperative
KathrynMcDonald
Columnist

Kathryn McDonald

Why corporations’ disclosure of race data is an economic as well as a moral imperative

Companies are finally disclosing information on the diversity of their workforce, but there’s still a way to go.

24 Mar 2021

Stock Deconstruction

RRG® UK Momentum+ - Q2 Portfolio Rebalance

Columnist

Is now time to join the SPAC hype?

Emerging Sector

How Chinese stocks are building momentum

