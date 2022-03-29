Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Is there still hope for fintech stock investors?

29 Mar 2022, 10:00GMT

Fintech investors haven’t had the most brilliant start to the year by any means. Many of last year’s most eagerly anticipated Fintech debutants are now down over 60%, and even market leaders like Block [SQ] — formerly Square — and PayPal [PYPL] have suffered significant downturns.

All is not lost for fintech, however.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

Fintech’s mixed performance

The uniformity in the drop of many of last year’s Fintech IPOs suggests that this industry was simply overvalued at the time — particularly regarding new public businesses. Toast [TOST] is down 67%, Affirm [AFRM], and Robinhood [HOOD] have both lost 64% since they launched via IPO.

According to our analyst, Mike, in his latest Insight piece, “…while you can cite company-specific issues, this looks like an industry-wide drop, as evidenced by market leaders Square and PayPal seeing similar downturns.”

While an industry-wide drop of this magnitude could be hard to stomach for shareholders, it doesn’t necessarily speak to the state of the industry as a whole. As Affirm founder, Max Levchin, put it when questioned about his company’s performance in February, “the market seems to be having a bit of an identity crisis. We are certainly not.”

These companies are still innovating and growing. Only this week Robinhood announced the launch of a new debit card that will allow users to invest the spare change from purchases. While this feature isn’t entirely new, with other finance apps offering the service, it speaks to the manner in which these companies are continuing to improve their products.

And if you needed any further convincing that Fintech is far from finished, just look at Apple’s [AAPL] latest acquisition. The Big Tech giant has purchased British fintech firm Credit Kudos in a deal reportedly worth $150m. No details have emerged about the Cupertino-based company’s plans as of yet, but when Apple is doubling down on Fintech, you can rest assured that the industry is likely going places.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 stock picks, as well as providing free analysis, multiple podcasts, customised market updates straight to your phone, and much more. Sign up for free today

