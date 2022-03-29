Is there still hope for fintech stock investors?

All is not lost for fintech, however.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

The uniformity in the drop of many of last year’s Fintech IPOs suggests that this industry was simply overvalued at the time — particularly regarding new public businesses. Toast [TOST] is down 67%, Affirm [AFRM], and Robinhood [HOOD] have both lost 64% since they launched via IPO.

According to our analyst, Mike, in his latest Insight piece, “…while you can cite company-specific issues, this looks like an industry-wide drop, as evidenced by market leaders Square and PayPal seeing similar downturns.”

While an industry-wide drop of this magnitude could be hard to stomach for shareholders, it doesn’t necessarily speak to the state of the industry as a whole. As Affirm founder, Max Levchin, put it when questioned about his company’s performance in February, “the market seems to be having a bit of an identity crisis. We are certainly not.”

These companies are still innovating and growing. Only this week Robinhood announced the launch of a new debit card that will allow users to invest the spare change from purchases. While this feature isn’t entirely new, with other finance apps offering the service, it speaks to the manner in which these companies are continuing to improve their products.

And if you needed any further convincing that Fintech is far from finished, just look at Apple’s [AAPL] latest acquisition. The Big Tech giant has purchased British fintech firm Credit Kudos in a deal reportedly worth $150m. No details have emerged about the Cupertino-based company’s plans as of yet, but when Apple is doubling down on Fintech, you can rest assured that the industry is likely going places.

