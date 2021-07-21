E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Margareta Hricova is speaking with Deborah Fuhr and Nirujan Kana, Vice President, ETF Strategy at CI Global Asset Management.

Kangasasingam speaks about the two new ETFs listed and the differences between them. The first being suited towards those who want exposure to growing companies in North America, and the second is for those interested in the structural change that is decarbonisation.

He then delves into the types of investors he envisions using these products and how the investing space is evolving in Canada.

We then hear about their plans for the rest of 2021, including the seven new ETF strategies and all the ETFs they will be releasing.

Finally, Deborah Fuhr rounds off the episode by discussing some highlights of the week and the 30 new listings, including Europe’s ETF industry reaching a record of $148 trillion and $112 billion of net inflows.

To find out more about these two new ETFs and what the future holds for the market in Canada as well as CI Global Asset Management, watch the full interview below.

