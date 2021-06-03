Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV How has the use and users of ETFs changed in South Africa?

03 Jun 2021, 12:00GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Debbie Fuhr discusses how the use and users of ETF has been changing in South Africa with managing director of CoreShares, Gareth Stobie. CoreShares is an independent, passive investment manager operating predominantly in the South African markets and has 9 ETFs trading on the JSE.

Gareth shares his insights into the CoreShares Total World Stock Feeder Securities ETF, including why it’s called a ‘feeder ETF’. We also find out about the boom of retail investing in the local markets, plus how investors are embracing ETFs and moving away from stocks.

Gareth talks about CoreShares’ plans for the rest of 2021, in particular, he highlights the impact of themes and how this offers more liquidity for investors, when it once remained quite narrow in terms of opportunities.

 

To hear Gareth discuss the investing climate in South Africa in more detail, plus to find out what aspects they’ll be introducing for investors in this space, watch the full episode below.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Which Stock To Watch Right Now: GameStop Or AMC Entertainment?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Which Stock To Watch Right Now: GameStop Or AMC Entertainment?

As the short-squeeze continues, these two stocks are back for the long term; but, which is the better investment right now: GME or AMC?

03 Jun 2021

  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will the MGM acquisition let Amazon’s share price roar?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Can Broadcom’s share price ride out the semiconductor shortage?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will Slack’s share price collaborate following the company’s acquisition?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

What does the flourishing cannabis sector mean for the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF?
  • Fund Watch
  • cannabis

What does the flourishing cannabis sector mean for the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF?

The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has turned up the volume this year on high hopes that more countries, including the US, will legalise the drug.

01 Jun 2021

Which themes are driving sustainable technology?
RBC Wealth Management
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

RBC

Which themes are driving sustainable technology?

Technology that addresses the climate emergency and better facilitates the development of sustainable technology is broadly focused on five key themes.

27 May 2021

Will the SPAC race heat up following SEC clearance?
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Will the SPAC race heat up following SEC clearance?
The big investing themes on the horizon
Global X
  • Market Outlook
  • cannabis
  • lithium
  • saas

Global X

The big investing themes on the horizon

From battery technology to videogaming, these are some of the biggest themes to look out for.

24 May 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar