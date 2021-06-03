E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In this week’s episode of ETF TV, host Debbie Fuhr discusses how the use and users of ETF has been changing in South Africa with managing director of CoreShares, Gareth Stobie. CoreShares is an independent, passive investment manager operating predominantly in the South African markets and has 9 ETFs trading on the JSE.

Gareth shares his insights into the CoreShares Total World Stock Feeder Securities ETF, including why it’s called a ‘feeder ETF’. We also find out about the boom of retail investing in the local markets, plus how investors are embracing ETFs and moving away from stocks.

Gareth talks about CoreShares’ plans for the rest of 2021, in particular, he highlights the impact of themes and how this offers more liquidity for investors, when it once remained quite narrow in terms of opportunities.

To hear Gareth discuss the investing climate in South Africa in more detail, plus to find out what aspects they’ll be introducing for investors in this space, watch the full episode below.

