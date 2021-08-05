E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

For this week’s episode of ETF TV, hosts Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr how regulatory changes have impacted the ETF industry in Israel with Boaz Nagar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KSM ETFs.

Nagar starts by discussing the new KSM Construction ETF listed last week in Tel Aviv and how it came to light, before sharing his thoughts on the type of investor he expects to take advantage of this new product.

Hricova and Nagar then delve into the changes Israel’s ETF industry has experienced and the switch from ETNs for ETFs and how this impacted their clients. We then hear about what the future holds for the ETF industry in Israel for not only the rest of this year, but in the upcoming years.

Finally, Hricova and Fuhr conclude by discussing news in the ETF industry in the past week, specifically the recent launches in Asia Pacific.

To find out more about the ETF industry in Israel, watch the full interview below.

