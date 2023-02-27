EVs to make up 98% of Nissan’s European sales by 2026

In today’s top stories, Nissan has upped its electric ambitions, and now plans to release 19 electric vehicle (EV) models by 2030. Elsewhere, Deutsche Telekom’s CEO regrets buying a stake in BT, but increase it with a view to getting his money back. GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative will constitute a federation of the world’s mobile network operators, while data centre operator GDS Holdings is considering offloading a minority stake in its data centre business. Lastly, South Korea’s SK Telecom intends to launch a flying taxi service in 2025.

Nissan accelerates EV ambitions

Japanese automaker Nissan [7201.T] is accelerating its EV plans in a bid to catch up with the likes of Tesla [TSLA]. The company is planning to release 19 EV models by 2030, up from a previous slate of 15. While EVs and hybrids are now expected to make up 35% of its Chinese sales mix in 2026, down from a previous forecast of 40%, the EVs are expected to account for 98% of its European sales, up from 75%.

Deutsche Telekom considers upping BT stake

Since Deutsche Telekom [DTE.DE] took a £5.6bn stake in BT [BT-A.L] in 2015, the share price of the British telecoms firm has collapsed. Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges told the Financial Times in an interview published Monday that the stake was the biggest mistake he had made. “It was too early and I didn't understand all of the obstacles around BT”, said Hö ttges, who hasn’t ruled out upping the stake to get his money back.

Global mobile network operators to team up

The mobile network industry has long been a battleground, but now network operators around the world are set to team up, according to GSMA. The industry body’s Open Gateway initiative will provide developers with federated access to all members’ networks. The aim is to speed up the time it’ll take to bring new services to market. The project is backed by Amazon’s [AMZN] AWS and Microsoft [MSFT].

GDS to offload stake in international business

Data centre operator GDS Holdings [GDS] is considering offloading a minority stake in its international data centre business for between $300m and $400m, with investment firms and sovereign wealth funds showing potential interest, Bloomberg reported last Thursday. The GDS share price closed 4.4% lower the following day and is down 56.8% over the past 12 months. Last week it was revealed that GDS was targeted by hackers last September.

Flying taxi service set for 2025 launch

SK Telecom [SKM] intends to launch its flying taxi service in 2025. Although safety concerns may hold some passengers back initially, “[o]nce it’s accepted very well by the community and society, then we believe that it will generate a significant amount of revenue”, SK Telecom chief development officer Ha Min-Yong told CNBC. Consultancy Roland Berger has forecast that the industry could generate $90bn annually by 2050.

