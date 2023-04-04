Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • digital transformation
  • electric vehicles
  • space

Top Stories

Can Virgin Orbit take to the skies again after filing for bankruptcy?

By

04 Apr 2023, 16:10

In today’s top stories, satellite company Virgin Orbit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, although its CEO is confident it will find a buyer. Elsewhere, Samsung is investing in production of advanced organic light-emitting diode displays; UK authorities have dropped two of the three allegations against Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman; and Retail giant Walmart is cutting more than 2,000 roles across five fulfilment centres, although some employees may be shifted to other areas. Lastly, Tesla has been ordered to pay over $3m in a racial discrimination lawsuit.

Virgin Orbit’s crash landing

Richard Branson’s satellite company Virgin Orbit [VORB] has imploded, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to find the liquidity needed to keep it afloat. CEO Dan Hart is confident about the company’s future, however. “We believe that the cutting-edge launch technology that this team has created will have wide appeal to buyers,” he said in a statement. The Virgin Orbit share price crashed 29% pre-market Tuesday.

Samsung to spend on OLED production

Samsung Display, a division of Samsung Electronics [005930.KS], is investing 4.1trn won (₩) in advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, South Korea’s trade ministry announced yesterday. The OLED production will take place in the city of Asan; the investment is part of the company’s wider plan to spend ₩60.1trn over the next 10 years in areas outside of Seoul.

UK probes Russian billionaire

The UK crime agency has dropped two of the three allegations against Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman. Last December, the UK government demanded that the Fridman-backed investment company LetterOne sell regional broadband provider Upp on the grounds that its ownership posed a risk to national security. Fridman and Petr Aven, another LetterOne investor, offloaded their $2.3bn stake in Alpha Bank [ALPHA.AT] in March.

Walmart to cut 2,000 roles

Retail giant Walmart [WMT] is cutting more than 2,000 roles across five fulfilment centres, according to a regulatory filing. However, some employees may be shifted to other areas of the business as it adjusts its stores and warehouses to deal with an increasing number of online orders, a spokesperson told Bloomberg. Elsewhere, Alibaba’s [BABA] separation won’t affect the China ecommerce giant’s credit rating, Fitch has announced.

Musk responds to Tesla racial harassment suit

A court has ordered EV maker Tesla [TSLA] to pay over $3m in a racial discrimination lawsuit, a fraction of the $137m the plaintiff had originally been awarded in 2021. CEO Elon Musk responded by tweeting that “[i]f we had been allowed to introduce new evidence, the verdict would’ve been zero”. Musk also caused the Dogecoin price to jump late Monday after replacing Twitter’s blue bird icon with a Shiba Inu.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Latest articles

How will the IPCC’s latest report impact solar stocks?
  • Updates
  • Clean energy
  • Solar

How will the IPCC’s latest report impact solar stocks?

First Solar’s Indian incentives award underscores a drive across international markets to boost domestic solar power capacity.

04 Apr 2023
Lockheed withdraws from deep-sea mining amid Norway's growing ambitions
  • News
  • Rare earths
  • Water

Lockheed withdraws from deep-sea mining amid Norway's growing ambitions

Lockheed Martin is exiting the deep-sea mining industry just as the sector begins to heat up with Norway leading the race.

04 Apr 2023
Musk joins experts calling for a pause in AI roll-out
  • Updates
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Social media

Musk joins experts calling for a pause in AI roll-out

As news emerges that big tech firms including Twitter and Microsoft have cut ethical AI teams, an open letter calls for a pause on new roll-outs.

04 Apr 2023
Beleaguered WANdisco’s CEO and CFO step down
  • Updates
  • Electric vehicles
  • Cloud computing
  • Digital transformation
  • Semiconductors
  • Social media

Top Stories

Beleaguered WANdisco’s CEO and CFO step down

The pair have departed as a fraud investigation concludes that 2022 revenue and sales bookings were overstated.

03 Apr 2023