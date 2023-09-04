BMW Warns on War; New Huawei Chip; UAE Sets up Gaming Body

Every day, we handpick the 5 Top Stories stock market investors need to know. In 5 minutes, you’ll learn the stocks, CEOs, and money managers moving markets.

BMW Warns on Price War at IAA Mobility Show

BMW [BMW.DE] CEO Oliver Zipse warned that plans to ban combustion engine cars are pushing EU automakers into a price war with Chinese rivals such as BYD [1211.HK]— a war they cannot win. He spoke ahead of the IAA Mobility conference in Munich this week, where the number of Chinese companies has more than doubled within two years. Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] announced it has set up half of a targeted 40,000 electric vehicle fast chargers.

Is the UAE Ready to Double Down on Gaming?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a step closer to becoming the first Gulf state to legalise casinos by setting up a federal body to regulate gaming. Wynn Resorts [WYNN] is building a $3.9bn gaming resort in the country, and last month said it was expecting to receive a licence soon. According to Angela Hanlee, a senior gaming and hospitality analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, the UAE could eventually bring in $6.6bn of gaming revenue every year.

Cybercriminals Target German Regulator

German banking regulator BaFin was hit by a distributed denial of service attack on Friday, a cybercrime whereby hackers flood a given server with traffic, preventing users from accessing sites and online services. The attack prompted a series of defensive measures, which limited access to the BaFin site, and as of Monday the regulator is working to restore full functionality. BaFin has repeatedly warned of the dangers of cybercrime.

New Huawei/SMIC Chinese-made Chip

Bloomberg reports that Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) [0981.HK], China’s top chipmaker, have collaborated on a 7-nanometer processor. Designed to power Huawei’s latest smartphone, the chip is an indication that Beijing is making progress on circumventing US export curbs by developing its domestic semiconductor industry. “It's a pretty important statement for China,” TechInsights Vice Chair Dan Hutcheson said: “SMIC’s technology advances are on an accelerated trajectory”.

Leo Lithium Stock Plummets on Mali Suspension

Shares of Leo Lithium [LLL.AX] dropped 50.9% on Monday, after the Australian miner announced that Malian authorities have suspended operations of unrefined lithium ore at its Goulamina mine, a joint venture with China’s Ganfeng Lithium Group [002460.SZ]. The firm said that the suspension would not cause any delays further down the line: “Mining continues as per the pre-existing plan and mined ore is being stockpiled,” it said.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.