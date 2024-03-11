Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

5 Top Stories

AI for Neurosurgery; Cold-weather EV Battery; New Apple Store in Shanghai

By

11 Mar 2024, 16:50

Every day, we handpick the 5 Top Stories stock market investors need to know. In 5 minutes, you’ll learn the stocks, CEOs, and money managers moving markets.

AI for Neurosurgery

The Hong Kong-based Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, under the government-backed Chinese Academy of Sciences, is to trial an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for neurosurgery at seven hospitals over coming months, Bloomberg reported — only one of various AI initiatives the Chinese government is supporting. 100 GPUs were used to train the AI model, split evenly between Nvidia’s [NVDA] A100 high-end chips and Huawei’s Ascend 910B.

New Cold-weather EV Battery

At South Korea’s biggest battery industry gathering, SK On [096770:KS] — a supplier for Volkswagen [VOW3:DE], Hyundai [005380:KS] and Ford [F] — unveiled its new Winter Pro lithium-iron-phosphate battery, designed to allay the fears of northern-hemisphere drivers, including cold weather performance and range anxiety. The company also unveiled an upgrade for its SF Battery, able to reach 80% charge in just 15 minutes.

Can Apple Arrest China Decline?

The Cupertino Company [AAPL] is to open a store in Shanghai later this month — the eighth in the city, which has more Apple stores than anywhere else on the Chinese mainland, and the 47th in the country. iPhone sales in China have been slumping of late, but it remains a key market. Elsewhere, Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Matt Comyn on Monday renewed his warning on Apple’s predominance in the nation’s payments market.

Nvidia in the Dock / Grok Open Sourced

Three authors have taken the AI giant [NVDA] to court, alleging it used their copyrighted books without permission to build its NeMo AI platform. NeMo was trained with a dataset of some 196,640 books, before being taken down in October over reported copyright infringement. Meanwhile, on Monday, Elon Musk said his AI firm xAI will make its chatbot Grok open source later this week. The model launched to a small number of users last year.

EC Falls Foul of Privacy Probe

After a three-year probe, the European Data Protection Supervisor has found that the European Commission’s (EC) use of Microsoft [MSFT] software breached rules on privacy and personal data transfer. The EC “failed to provide appropriate safeguards to ensure that personal data transferred outside the EU/EEA are afforded an essentially equivalent level of protection as guaranteed in the EU/EEA,” the watchdog said in a statement seen by Reuters. The EC has until 9 December to rectify the situation.

