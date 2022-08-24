Wall Street snaps a three-day losing streak, Asian Markets are set to rise

W all Street rebounds after a three-day slump

US stocks finished higher amid a broad-based rebound, suggesting that investors may bid for a peak of hawkishness by the Fed ahead of Friday’s narrative at the Jackson Hole Symposium, an annual meeting of central bankers to discuss important economic issues. While bond yields were slightly higher, the probability of a 75-bps rate hike strengthened to 60.5% overnight, according to the futures pricing on the CEM Group FedWatch Tool.

Dow up 0.19%, S&P 500 rising 0.3%, and Nasdaq advancing 0.41%. All the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were higher.

Energy stocks shined: OXY (+6.88%), DVN (+3.56%), XOM (+4.17%)

Tech mixed: APPL (-0.22%), AMZN (+0.28%), GOOGL (-0.36%), MSFT (-0.5%), META (-1.2%), TSLA (+2.23%), NVDA (+0.84), NFLX (0.88%), COIN (+0.32%)

Financials down: JPM (-1.05%), C (-0.7%), WFC (-0.16%)

Sluggish economic data: The US pending home sales index fell to the lowest level since March 2020. The core durable goods orders climbed 0.3%, slightly higher than expected.

Nvidia’s Q2 FY23 earnings missed: Rev: $6.70B vs. $6.87B est., up 3% annually. EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.56, down 51% annually

Upcoming data & event: US Q2 GDP (Prelim), weekly jobless claims, Jackson Hole Symposium kicks off

Risk-on boosts Asian markets to open higher

The NZX 50 was flat at the open. NZD/USD fell 0.3% to 0.6190, consolidating above 0.6170, a near-term support. The retail sales data for the second quarter is in the spotlight for the local markets.

ASX 200 is set to open higher up 0.22%, futures up 0.45%. AUD/USD was down 0.40% to 0.6910, with near-term support at 0.6850. No major economic data for today.

HSI futures are up 0.12%, pointing to a slightly higher open in HKEX. Chinese stocks were under pressure due to a drop in tech stocks on Wednesday. XPeng Q2 earnings missed, EPS: -$0.46 vs. -$0.12 est. Rev: $1.1B, up 87% annually.

USD loses steam as risk-on recovers: The US dollar index rose 0.01% to 108.56. The other G10 currencies were little changed against the US dollar as market participants were waiting for clues from the Fed.

Crude oil rises for the third straight trading day: Oil prices rose and continued to bounce on the news that OPEC+ may cut output, with Iran’s nuclear negotiation in a stalemate.

WTI futures (Nymex) up 0.37%, to $95. 24. Brent futures (ICE) up 1%, to $101.22.

Precious metals rebounded as USD upside momentum slowed: The Comex gold futures rose 0.17%, to $1,764.50 per ounce. Comex Silver futures were up 0.51% to US$19.07 per ounce.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.




