US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 5 May 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

05 May 2023, 22:40

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 5 May 2023.

Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released.

The payrolls report for April saw 253,000 jobs added, with the March numbers revised lower to 165,000, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%.

The reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

If you'd like to attend our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing Monday 8 May 2023.

05 May 2023
Market update

Markets rebound as US jobs beat forecasts
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: BoE, UK GDP, US inflation, Rolls-Royce results
Company earnings

Airbnb Earnings Preview: Reopenings & Rivalries For ABNB Stock
